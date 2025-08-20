"He balled didn’t he?": Arch Manning shows admiration for Quinn Ewers' preseason showdown with Miami Dolphins

  • home icon
By Arnold
Modified Aug 20, 2025 17:54 GMT
Arch Manning shows admiration for Quinn Ewers
Arch Manning shows admiration for Quinn Ewers' preseason showdown with Miami Dolphins (Image Credits - IMAGN/GETTY)

Arch Manning is set to take over the starting quarterback role for the Texas Longhorns in the upcoming season. He will replace Quinn Ewers, who joined the NFL's Miami Dolphins in this year's draft.

When Manning was recently asked about Ewers' preseason showings, he was all praise for the Dolphins star.

“Yeah, he (Ewers) balled, didn’t he?" Manning said. "Yeah, he’s a baller, bro. He’s accurate, he can make plays, so I’m excited for him.”
The Dolphins took Ewers in the seventh round of the NFL draft. He has played in two preseason games for Miami and appears to be growing in confidence.

Ewers completed 11 of 17 passes for 116 yards and two touchdowns against the Detroit Lions in his second preseason game on Saturday. Miami went on to win the game 24-17.

In his final year at Texas, Ewers led the team to the College Football Playoff semifinal. However, the Longhorns were eliminated from the postseason by Ohio State.

Texas QB Arch Manning hints at declaring for 2026 NFL draft

Texas Longhorns QB Arch Manning - Source: Getty
Texas Longhorns QB Arch Manning - Source: Getty

Earlier this year, Arch Manning's grandfather, Archie, suggested that the Texas quarterback could remain at Texas for an extra year as a starter before heading to the NFL.

However, Arch appeared to clear the air around his grandfather's comments on Wednesday.

“Yeah, I don’t know where he got that from," Arch said. "He texted me and apologized about that. But I’m really just taking it day-by-day right now.”

While Arch could remain at Texas for two years as a starter and potentially declare for the 2027 NFL draft, it appears that he is open to going pro next year.

Arch served as the backup to Ewers last season. However, he started in two games when Ewers was dealing with an injury and led the Longhorns to convincing wins in both.

Now, Arch will have the starting role for himself. Texas will open its 2025 season against Ohio State on Aug. 30.

