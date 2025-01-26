"He had the best QB in the country": Shedeur Sanders blunt reaction on dad Deion Sanders' involvement in his career

Shedeur Sanders had a successful two-season stint with the Colorado Buffaloes. He transferred from Jackson State with his father, Deion Sanders, who took over as the coach in Boulder ahead of the 2023 season. The quarterback quickly became a household name among Colorado fans, recording 7,364 yards and 64 touchdowns and winning the 2024 Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award.

Now, Shedeur Sanders is gearing up to be a top pick in the NFL draft in April. But before that, he drew a lot of attention during the 2025 East-West Shrine Bowl despite not participating in the practices or the game.

At Saturday's media interaction at the East-West Shrine Bowl practice week, Shedeur Sanders was questioned about his thoughts on his father's involvement in his collegiate journey and how people criticize it. The quarterback had a blunt response to the reporter as he spoke about being coached by his father, who won two Super Bowls as a player.

"So many people look at your dad and think his involvement is a bad thing," a reporter asked, "but how much of that has been a positive thing for you just to be ready for these bright lights?"

"I ain't know your parents being involved and wanting the best for you is a problem," Shedeur said. "I think as parents, each and everyone would want the best for they kids. So the fact that he has the opportunity to do that for me, he had the best quarterback in the country, he's supposed to do that."

Deion Sanders has been involved throughout Shedeur Sanders' four-year journey in college. He first coached him at Jackson State, where they won back-to-back SWAC championships, before transferring to Colorado.

During his senior year with the Buffs, the quarterback helped them to a 9-4 season while qualifying for their first bowl appearance since 2020. However, despite losing the Alamo Bowl to the BYU Cougars, several draft experts project Shedeur as a top prospect who could be the first QB off the board in April.

Titans HC Brian Callahan shares his first impression of Shedeur Sanders

During the East-West Shrine Bowl practice week, the Colorado QB got the opportunity to get familiar with Tennessee Titans coach Brian Callahan. They have the No. 1 pick in this year's draft.

According to Callahan, Shedeur Sanders put up a "really good" first impression during their interaction.

"You can tell he's been raised right," Callahan said. "He's mature, he has a really poised way about him, and he seems like a really good kid. I enjoyed talking to him. And, you could tell he is a guy who has been in the spotlight. He knows how to handle himself, he's been paid money, so he has a financial perspective. It was a really good first impression."

The Titans' interest in drafting a QB extends beyond Sanders. Brian Callahan also talked with Miami quarterback Cam Ward and was also impressed by him. However, the next few months will be crucial for the team in evaluating who to draft using its No. 1 pick. The scouting combine next month could be a great opportunity for the Titans to reassess their needs and interests.

