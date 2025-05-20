"He called us last week while on ventilator to say goodbye”: Paul Finebaum recalls "gut-wrenching" interaction with Larry from Shelby before death

Paul Finebaum had a very tough moment during his show on Monday, announcing Larry from Shelby's death during the fourth hour of his show. Finebaum had a special admiration for the caller, who would often chime in during the show.
“One of the greatest and most beloved callers in the history of the show. Clearly, a Mount Rushmore caller," Paul Finebaum said during the broadcast.
The SEC Network analyst also recalled the "gut-wrenching" final call he got from him and showed his appreciation towards Larry from Shelby, whose full name was Larry Wallace and was an avid Alabama Crimson Tide fan.
"He was on oxygen, on a ventilator at the hospital, but he wanted to call," Finebaum said. "We felt fairly certain it would be his final call, but we are so appreciative of him and his family for keeping us updated... He called us last week while on a ventilator to say goodbye.
Larry from Shelby was a Vietnam veteran and also had a career in law enforcement. He also loved to fish. Larry had several memorable calls on the show, which Finebaum admitted made it hard for him to follow through on the last hour of the show.
Callers break down while talking to Finebaum about Larry from Shelby's death
After Paul Finebaum shared the news, some other usual callers ringed the show. The first one to call was Squirrel from Mississippi, who got emotional and shared an endearing message.
"This hit me kind of hard. I'm gonna miss Larry and I hope he is resting in peace. I just hope in heaven there is a place for him to fish and drink Bud Light," Squirrel said.
Another caller, Susie from Georgia, who has followed the show for more than two years, shared her feelings on Larry from Shelby's death, saying how much she loved the Alabama fan.
"I've been a caller for two and a half years and I loved Larry from the first time I heard him," Susie said. "I remember the time we were talking, and you were saying, 'Maybe we should fix you and Larry up,' and I laughed but said, 'But I've got Joe.' He just endeared himself to everybody."
Finebaum dedicated the final hour of his show to field calls about Larry, who became a big part of the show's experience. Finebaum, a known SEC supporter and college football analyst, will surely miss one of his most recurring callers.
Who's NEXT on the HOT SEAT? Check out the 7 teams that desperately need a coaching change