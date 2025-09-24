  • home icon
  "He can come DJ at the roller skating rink": Fans roast Mike Gundy after insider links ex-OSU coach to major SEC coaching gig

“He can come DJ at the roller skating rink”: Fans roast Mike Gundy after insider links ex-OSU coach to major SEC coaching gig

By Cabral Opiyo
Modified Sep 24, 2025 18:00 GMT
Coach Mike Gundy and coach Josh Heupel
The Oklahoma State Cowboys fired long-serving coach Mike Gundy on Tuesday after dropping to a 1-2 record with their shock 19-12 home loss to the Tulsa Golden Hurricane in Week 4 of college football action. The Cowboys' season has been punctuated by a heavy 69-3 drubbing by coach Dan Lanning's Oregon Ducks and a 27-7 win over the Tennessee-Martin Skyhawks.

On Wednesday, South Knoxville reporter Richard West revealed on X that after being fired by Oklahoma State, Gundy was interested in joining coach Josh Heupel's Tennessee Volunteers staff.

"After being fired from Oklahoma State yesterday, Mike Gundy has expressed interest to Josh Heupel in joining his staff at Tennessee. Gundy admits that Tennessee is the reason for 3 of his previous raises and extensions so he feels the need to say thank you to the program," West tweeted.
College football fans on X had mixed reactions to the news of Mike Gundy being interested in a place on the Vols' staff.

"If this is true, we are the new “Nick Saban school for coaches that can’t coach good," one fan tweeted.
"If this is true… NO WAY should Tennessee do this without a ton of legal constraints on Gundy. He used them to play OK State & he’s a snake," another fan tweeted.
"I think we are good big man," one fan tweeted.

Tennessee fans were not too enthused about the links to Gundy.

"He can come DJ at the roller skating rink they're installing at the practice facility this offseason," one fan tweeted.
"Hell no," another fan tweeted.
"He used TN to get leverage and was never sincere in joining our program, he only wanted more cash from OSU and used TN to get it. I wouldn’t return his call!" One fan tweeted.
Mike Gundy hailed as a Cowboys hero after firing

Under Mike Gundy, the Oklahoma State Cowboys dropped 11 of their last 12 games and missed out on bowl eligibility for the first time since 2005 after a 3-9 record last season. He led the Cowboys to eight 10-win seasons and reached the Big 12 championship game in 2023, before Oklahoma State's fall from grace started in earnest.

After Gundy was fired on Tuesday, OSU president Jim Hess released a statement hailing the former coach's impact on the program.

"Coach Gundy dedicated decades of his life to OSU, achieving significant success and positively impacting hundreds of young men who wore the OSU uniform," Hess stated. "His contributions to our university, both as a player and coach, deserve our profound respect and will not be forgotten. We are grateful for his service and wish him and his family the very best."

After being on the hot seat all season after Oklahoma State lost nine consecutive games, Mike Gundy took a $1 million pay cut last year after the Cowboys' woeful season and will be owed a $15 million payment after his contract was terminated three years early.

