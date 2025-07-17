"He is changing lives for the better" - Ex-Heisman trophy-winner lavishes praise on Shedeur Sanders for visiting victims of devastating Cleveland fire

Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders hosted a fundraising event for the residents of the Rainbow Terrace Apartments in Cleveland's Garden Valley neighborhood on Wednesday for those who were affected by a tragic fire on June 23.

Ad

The fire, which was reportedly caused due to an explosion that took place at an apartment complex, displaced over 40 families, hospitalized five people and killed one man.

Former Heisman-winning quarterback Robert Griffin III praised Sanders' gesture for the Garden Valley community. On X, Griffin praised Sanders for being a Good Samaritan away from football.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Off the field, he has made it a point to connect and support his new community in Cleveland," Griffin wrote on X. "He just went to the Garden Valley Fun Fest to talk and have fun with the community impacted by an explosion at the Rainbow Terrance Apartments that killed 1 and displaced over 100 people including 40 families."

Ad

Trending

Griffin also highlighted more such events where Shedeur has been upfront to serve the community.

"Before that, he went to speak to the youth at a Cleveland public school John Marshall High School about respecting themselves, respecting others and being a leader," Griffin added.

"Shedeur Sanders knows what leadership looks like on and off the field at an HBCU where he helped turn around Jackson State. He knows what it looks like at the Power 4 level where he helped turn around Colorado. He is proving once again that it’s always been bigger than just football. With his work, he is changing lives for the better."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Sanders brought free food and drinks, music, dancing, games and more for the locals who were affected by the fire.

Sanders played two years of college football at Jackson State before transferring to Colorado in 2023. He spent two years with the Buffs and was named the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year in his final season.

Although many felt that Sanders would be taken early in this year's NFL draft, he had a slide and the Browns eventually selected him with the No. 144 pick on the third and final day of the event.

Ad

Shedeur Sanders facing stiff competiton for starting QB role at Browns heading into his rookie season

Cleveland Browns QB Shedeur Sanders - Source: Imagn

Shedeur Sanders has an uphill task to get the Browns' starting quarterback role in his rookie season. The former CU star is facing competition from Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett and fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel for the QB1 spot.

Ad

Sanders has done well in the offseason program. However, the Browns might give the starting role to an experienced player for the 2025 season.

Nonetheless, Sanders will be looking to do his best to earn the QB1 role when the Browns begin their training camp. The rookies, including Sanders, are expected to report for their duties on Friday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arnold Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.



Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.



Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.



In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1. Know More

Cleveland Browns Nation! Check out the latest Cleveland Browns Schedule and dive into the Browns Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.