"He done lost his mind": Coach Prime's son Deion Sanders Jr. has hilarious reaction to dad's social media post

Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders' eldest son Sanders Jr. was confused by a recent tweet by his father. Coach Prime recently shared a post on X of a statue captured from the back to accompany his usual daily motivational quotes.

Deion Sanders Jr. also lovingly known as "Bucky", reposted the tweet and said that he thought the statue was a snippet of an actual woman that the Colorado Buffaloes head coach shared. He then hilariously stated he was ready to FaceTime his entire family and talk about what Coach Prime was doing.

"I thought that was an actual female.... I was about to Group FaceTime everybody and say dad think he too turnt out here... he done lost his mind." Sanders Jr. wrote.

Bucky has been working alongside Deion Sanders in Bouler. He handles all the social media necessities of the Buffs and also runs his father's accounts. Sanders Jr. also runs a YouTube channel called "Well Off Media" where he posts regular videos of Colorado's training and gives fans a sneak peek into Coach Prime's life in Boulder.

Deion Sanders shares appreciation post for Bucky

The Colorado Buffaloes head coach praised his eldest son for his talent and skills in being a cinematographer and videographer. Sanders Jr. used his creativity to follow his passion just like his brothers Shedeur and Shilo, who play for Coach Prime on the Buffs.

Coach Prime shared a post on Instagram where he expressed his gratitude for everything that Bucky does for the Colorado football program. He said that Sanders Jr. has come forward and "changed the game" for the program in terms of social media visibility and fame.

"This is the Man! He's changed the Game! Thank u @deionsandersjr for putting all of us on. I'm truly proud of you. Keep on rapping, filming, energizing us & BEING ALL WHOM GOD CALLED YOU TO BE. It's amazing how a camera & your vision has shown u places & got u things that you hadn't seen or earned. Love u son."

With Deion Sanders Jr. at the helm, fans in Boulder can continue to expect more behind-the-scenes snippets of everything that goes on in the program.

