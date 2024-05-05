“He drives a minivan around” - Oregon HC Dan Lanning commends QB Dillon Gabriel for humble qualities

Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning praises Dilion Gabriel for his humble disposition and down-to-earth attitude. Despite the pressure of filling the shoes of former Ducks QB – Bo Nix, Gabriel's modesty shines through, earning him the respect of his coach.

"Dillon’s extremely humble for a guy that’s had a lot of success. I’ve told this story, and I actually heard him say it the other day, but he drives a minivan around because he can pick up the wideouts and take them to throw."

"That’s kind of the guy he is. He’s a really humble guy, but he also has confidence when he steps on the field," Lanning stated.

With only one year left in his college football career, Gabriel has already started hitting the gears for the 2024 college football season. His off-field character makes him a valuable player for Oregon and a role model for aspiring athletes everywhere.

Dillon Gabriel gifts new uniforms to Mililani Trojan

The Ducks quarterback made headlines off the field by giving back to his alma mater, Mililani High School in Hawaii. In a thoughtful gesture, Gabriel hosted the "I'M INSPIRED" event, where he gifted new uniforms to the Mililani basketball team.

Gabriel's philanthropic efforts stem from a deep-rooted desire to make a positive impact in his hometown, a sentiment he has carried since his college days at UCF.

“It’s been easy for me and super natural because this is something that I’ve always wanted to do. When NIL started out, I just gave sneakers to the basketball team and accessories.”

“Super small, right? If we look at it in, in this case, it’s a small thing, but it could change somebody’s life. It could completely impact somebody’s life.”

For Gabriel, his alma mater goes beyond football; it's where the foundation of his athletic career was laid. Now, he's paying it forward by uplifting the current generation of student-athletes at Mililani High School.

