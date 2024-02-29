Dillon Gabriel took to Instagram to share some snaps of himself sweating it out on the football field. While some photos showed him practicing on his own, others included him in group drills with his new teammates.

Looking at the snaps, the quarterback is putting all the work he can to prepare for the new season in new colors.

The new Oregon Ducks quarterback is settling into life in Eugene after joining them at the end of the 2023 season. He will be succeeding Bo Nix, a 2023 Heisman candidate, so it is surely a tall order for Gabriel to meet the expectations set on him in the Ducks nation.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Here are the snaps shared by the Oregon Ducks quarterback from his preparations for the 2024 college football season.

The Instagram carousel instantly went viral on the social media platform, drawing widespread reactions from the college football world. While some fans expressed their eagerness to see him in action, Oklahoma Sooners fans urged their former star QB to ditch Dan Lanning's project and come back to Norman.

Here are a few fan reactions to the snaps:

Fans want Gabriel back in Oklahoma.

Some more reactions to the post.

Starting his college career with the UCF Knights in 2019, the $1.3 million NIL-valued, according to On3, Gabriel transferred to Oklahoma in 2022 and played for two seasons under head coach Brent Venables.

At the end of the 2023 season, he surprised the college football world by entering the transfer portal and then choosing Oregon as his destination for his final year of eligibility. But why did he leave the Sooners nation?

Also read: Oregon QB Dillon Gabriel pens down heartfelt letter for GF Zo Caswell on her special day- “The Jordan year has officially begun”

The reason for Dillon Gabriel to leave Oklahoma for Oregon

When Dillon Gabriel entered the transfer portal, there were a lot of speculations as to the reason for such a decision. He had a great season in Norman, throwing 3,660 passing yards and 30 passing touchdowns. The Sooners finished 10-3 overall and third in the Big 12. So what was the reason of him leaving

Many fans speculated that it was due to the emergence of Jackson Arnold, a theory head coach Brent Venables refuted. Another theory was the departure of offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby, who took over as the head coach of the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

But according to Gabriel, he wanted a program that suited his skillset and was already a competitor for the national title. That's what, according to him, Oregon offered.

Will Gabriel do well in Eugene? Do share your thoughts in the comments.

Also read: CFB world hypes up Dillon Gabriel’s GF Zo Caswell, days after former Oklahoma QB joined Dan Lanning’s crew - “Oregon looks good on you”