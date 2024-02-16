Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel is coach Dan Lanning's latest addition to his arsenal. Currently enjoying the offseason with his girlfriend, Zo Caswell, Gabriel garnered attention with the couple's date night on Valentine's Day.

However, Caswell turned heads in her adorable outfit featuring a full-sleeve pink top and bell-bottom grey jeans. She posted a series of pictures on Instagram on the special day and captioned the post:

"Mwah💋"

Noticing the radiating charm on her face, Oklahoma City Sparks softball athlete Alex Storako commented:

"Oregon looks good on you😍"

Screenshot via Instagram

Here's a look at some other fan comments:

Screenshot via Instagram

The strategic decision by the Oregon Ducks to welcome Gabriel follows the departure of the 2023 Heisman Trophy finalist Bo Nix, the previous starting quarterback who had a remarkable 2023 season with over 4,000 passing yards, 40 touchdowns and an impressive 77.2 completion %.

Zo Caswell couldn't be more proud of Dillon Gabriel moving to Oregon

Gabriel is all set to leave his mark on Oregon as he embarks on the next chapter of his college football journey. The talented player recently announced his transfer to the Ducks for his final season.

Expressing her excitement, Gabriel's girlfriend, Zo Caswell, took to Instagram to thank the loyal Sooners fans for their unwavering support during Gabriel's tenure at Oklahoma. The post also included a picture from the official Oregon Ducks account featuring Gabriel in the Ducks' jersey, with Caswell captioning it:

"Next chapter."

Screenshot via Instagram

Gabriel's stats from the 2023 college football season further validate the excitement surrounding his move to Oregon. Ranking sixth in passing yards, eighth in passing touchdowns and 10th in completion % among all FBS quarterbacks, Gabriel will bring a wealth of skill and experience to the Ducks.

