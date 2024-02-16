Dillon Gabriel’s GF Zo Caswell thanks Oregon QB as couple enjoys romantic date night on Valentine’s Day - “Thank you for dinner my love”

Amidst the excitement of Valentine's Day, Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel and his girlfriend Zo Caswell gave fans a sneak peek into their romantic dinner.

Expressing her gratitude to Gabriel for an amazing date night on Valentine’s Day, Zo Caswell shared a photo on her Instagram story. Dressed in a pink top paired with green jeans, she posed under a streetlamp, captioning the image,

"Thank you for dinner my love."

Screeshot via Instagram

Gabriel's romantic evening began with a gift — a bouquet of roses and a card expressing his appreciation for their relationship and Caswell's unwavering support.

Caswell, touched by the gesture, shared it on her Instagram story with the caption,

"I love you."

Screenshot via Instagram

Zo Caswell spoils Dillon Gabriel with homemade meals

Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel is savoring the college football offseason, and his girlfriend, Zo Caswell, is adding a personal touch to his days.

Gabriel delighted fans by sharing a homemade meal on his Instagram story, featuring chicken breasts, green vegetables, rice and a lemon on the side. Clearly impressed, the Oregon QB credited Caswell with the caption,

"Zozi made it."

Caswell, not one to shy away from sharing their moments, posted on her Instagram story some days later about their cozy date night at home, featuring an array of cuisines from salads to sushi.

This domestic bliss was once more shown when Gabriel shared another Instagram story featuring a mouthwatering homemade meal prepared by Caswell. The colorful and textured bread filled with spring onions, bacon chips, broccoli, cherry tomatoes and dried meat left fans craving more.

Screenshot via Instagram

Gabriel started spring training after moving from the Oklahoma Sooners to Oregon. Head coach Dan Lanning and the Oregon Ducks, now without Heisman finalist Bo Nix, have high expectations for Gabriel to make a strong impact.

Can Ducks' new quarterback Dillon Gabriel help Dan Lanning take Oregon to college football playoffs next season? Leave your comments below.