It has been a busy offseason for Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel, who entered the transfer portal from Oklahoma after a stellar season for the Sooners and moved to Dan Lanning's team.

His long-term girlfriend, Zo Caswell, has been sharing the couple's progress at settling into their new environment and recently shared pictures on Instagram of the couple having fun in the snow with Caswell wearing a $575 Balenciaga scarf.

Image via Instagram

Dillon Gabriel versus Dante Moore

There's a battle brewing in Eugene next season, and the quarterback position will be one of the most talented for the Oregon Ducks. In addition to Dillon Gabriel, Dan Lanning acquired former UCLA Bruins signal-caller Dante Moore.

Moore was a former five-star prospect, the No. 3 QB and the No. 5 overall player in the class of 2023. In nine games last season, he threw for 1,610 yards, resulting in 11 touchdowns and nine interceptions on 53.5% completion.

Dan Lanning spoke about the situation pitting the duo against each other during an interview on "The Pat McAfee Show."

"Competition is the secret, and those are guys that want to come compete, want to be the best version of themselves, and they know they can come do it here," Lanning said. "They see what I see in this place. And we want to get great players.

"One thing we tell our players when they come, like the minute you get here, we’re going to go try to bring better and continue to bring better, and that’s how you get the best out of yourselves. We want competitors. Those guys are both great competitors, great quarterbacks, and we’re going to have a bunch of them on this team that can make us great."

Did Dillon Gabriel transfer to Oregon for a better NFL rating?

Dillon Gabriel had a pretty solid season for the Oklahoma Sooners, throwing for 3,660 yards, resulting in 30 touchdowns and six interceptions.

Speaking on Sports Animal 98.1 FM, Gabriel explained that he planned on joining the 2024 NFL draft before entering the portal and moving to Oregon.

“I had full intentions to go to the NFL,” Gabriel said. “But after that game (TCU), on that Monday and Tuesday, I just sat down with agencies and my family and tried to get all of the information they provided.

“When they did, I was smiling at first because I thought we had a pretty dang good season other than two close ones (losses), a total of eight points, and yeah, I just looked at it and was like, ‘Man, that can’t be right.’”

Bo Nix faced a similar predicament when he left Auburn for Oregon, and in the end, he was considered a first-round pick and finished No. 3 in the 2023 Heisman Trophy voting, an outcome that would do wonders for Gabriel.

Gabriel is already considered the No. 4 favorite for the Heisman Trophy next season, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. The Oregon stardust is already working.