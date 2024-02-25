Dillon Gabriel took to Instagram to mark his girlfriend, Zo Caswell's special day. The Oregon Ducks quarterback penned a note for his lady love as she celebrated her birthday. Calling himself blessed to be able to love her, Gabriel said he loved making memories that they would tell their kids about.

The couple has been quite active on social media in the offseason. While Caswell's love language has been giving her boyfriend cute nicknames, Gabriel has regularly left her notes of affection. In his public letter to Caswell on her birthday, the QB poured out his feelings for her in the most romantic way.

Here is what the Oregon Ducks quarterback had to say on the occasion of his girlfriend's birthday:

“The Jordan year has officially begun for you. I love doing life together and couldn't imagine it any other way. I lot growing with you and making memories we will tell our kids about. Through the ups and downs for life, I feel like I can come to you and just be. No words even need to be said, you just know me. More memories, more love, more life, and most importantly more everythinggggg. I’m blessed and lucky I get to love you and be your other half,” Gabriel wrote in the caption of an Instagram post.

The college football star shared several snaps with his lady love, highlighting the fun times they spent together. On the other hand, Caswell shared snippets of her birthday celebration with fans on her own social media.

Zo Caswell shared glimpses of her birthday celebration with Dillon Gabriel

While Dillon Gabriel shared his feelings through his IG post, birthday girl Zo Caswell let the fans in on her celebration. She took to Instagram to share a series of stories showcasing the big day. In the first such story, she thanked her friends for a tasty cinnamon roll:

Zo Caswell got a cinnamon roll on her birthday.

In another story, Caswell shared a snap of her birthday meal with her boyfriend while pointing out the importance of a margarita on such occasions.

“Its not a birthday without a marg,” she wrote.

The birthday meal.

She ended the snippet by carrying on the tradition of giving new nicknames to her boyfriend. This time, Gabriel was named her ‘sweet boy.’

Another name for Gabriel.

The couple has been together for some time and is settling into life in Oregon. The QB will be tasked with leading the Ducks to glory in the 2024 season while keeping up the individual standards set by his predecessor, Heisman 2023 finalist Bo Nix.

