Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel is enjoying the college football offseason with girlfriend Zo Caswell. Recently, he posted a hearty meal on his Instagram story.

The tasty meal seemed to have chicken breasts with loads of green vegetables, especially broccoli. Rice with topping and a lemon on the side made the rest of the dish complete. He captioned the story it,

"Zozi made it 🔥😩"

After moving from Oklahoma Sooners recently, Gabriel has already started spring training at his new home. Oregon and head coach Dan Lanning will be without Heisman finalist Bo Nix on their roster; they'll be expecting Gabriel to fill his shoes.

While the Ducks (12-2, 8-1) finished second in the Pac-12 behind the Washington Huskies, Gabriel was busy having a career-best season himself, recording 3,660 yards and 30 TDs with just six interceptions to his name.

Despite having one more year of eligibility, Gabriel made a significant move by entering the transfer portal and confirming his transfer to Oregon in December 2023.

Dillon Gabriel enjoying holidays with Zo Caswell

The 2023 college football season was exhausting, especially for the athletes. A couple of weeks back, amidst the frenzy of the national championship game, Oregon's new quarterback, Dillon Gabriel, opted for a break to savor the holidays.

The quarterback's girlfriend, Zo Caswell, gave fans a glimpse of their relaxed moments with a caption on Instagram:

"Holiday at home."

Caswell, an active presence on social media, had previously shared a heartfelt collage on Gabriel's birthday, some of which resurfaced in their latest holiday post.

In a seaside snapshot, she affectionately referred to him as her 'beach boy.' Another photo featured Gabriel relishing a Strawberry Açai from Starbucks during a plane ride, playfully earning him the moniker 'Pink Drink King.'

