IN PHOTOS: $1,300,000 NIL-valued Dillon Gabriel and crew sweat it out during spring training session

Dillon Gabriel has hit the ground running after his recent trade from the Oklahoma Sooners to the Oregon Ducks. Even though the majority of college football schools are still enjoying the offseason, the Ducks are looking to get in the groove early.

Without QB Bo Nix in their ranks, the Ducks will be looking to aim for the college football playoffs in the 2024 season, having narrowly missed out on it in 2023.

Dillon will have to be at his best if Oregon wants to fulfill their aim and also to fill the shoes of Bo Nix, who declared for the NFL draft recently. To do that, the QB and other athletes have already hit the gym at Oregon training facilities.

The team's official IG account posted pictures of athletes burning their sweat already. The post was captioned,

"Training in the best facilities around— let’s go to work! #GoDucks"

The Ducks had an amazing 2023 college football season (12-2, 8-1), finishing second in the Pac-12, behind the Washington Huskies. They won their post-season Fiesta Bowl game convincingly against the No. 18 Liberty Flames, courtesy of Bo Nix.

Dillon Gabriel's hushed transfer to Oregon

Former Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel swiftly transferred to the Oregon Ducks within a week of entering the transfer portal. Gabriel expressed his decision to join Coach Dan Lanning's team, raising questions about the abrupt shift.

While speculation circulated that the presence of five-star recruit Jackson Arnold may have influenced Gabriel's decision, Sooners head coach Brent Venables dismissed such claims, saying that Gabriel intended to pursue an NFL career, with this season slated as his last at Oklahoma.

In an interview, Gabriel hinted at the factors influencing his decision, stating,

"I’m going to take some visits here in the next two weeks, and just check out what would make sense and kind of fits, like I said, what I’ve been kind of approaching to kind of see this thing through. Just know if I knew right now, I would tell you"

Gabriel posted 3,660 yards, 30 touchdowns and six interceptions this season. He will enter a pass-heavy offense, which helped Bo Nix into Heisman contention.

