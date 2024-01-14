PHOTO: Dillon Gabriel’s GF shares cozy moment spent with Oregon QB as CFB off-season commences

Dillon Gabriel spent a cozy day at home with his girlfriend, Zo Caswell. Caswell took to Instagram to give the fans a sneak peek into the time spent with the Oregon QB. As the offseason kicked off in college football, this would be the ideal time to spend with family, away from the gridiron.

Gabriel had a great season with the Oklahoma Sooners, but the team couldn’t get into the national title conversation. Last month, he announced his transfer to Oregon to replace Bo Nix.

Here is the snippet of the Oregon Ducks quarterback spending a cozy moment with Caswell.

“Snow day,” Caswell captioned the story.

The couple has been spending a lot of time together since the Sooners season ended in November. Caswell regularly updates the fans about the activities with her boyfriend and also comes up with fun nicknames for him.

Gabriel was given the title of ‘pink drink king’ for enjoying a Strawberry Açai from Starbucks. He was also called ‘beach boy’ when he took a dip in the ocean.

Dillon Gabriel vs Bo Nix: 2023 in numbers

Reaching the levels that Bo Nix achieved with the Oregon Ducks is going to be a tall order for Dillon Gabriel. Nix completed 364-of-470 passing for 4,508 passing yards. The QB threw 45 passing touchdowns and threw just three interceptions. He was a Heisman trophy finalist for his performances, where he lost out to Jayden Daniels of the LSU Tigers.

Gabriel, on the other hand, threw for 3,660 passing yards for the Sooners in 266 pass completions. He threw 30 touchdown passes and the opposing defenses intercepted six of his 384 pass attempts.

The new Oregon QB has some big boots to fill in head coach Dan Lanning’s plans.

