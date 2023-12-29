Dillon Gabriel is enjoying some downtime after shocking the college football world by entering the transfer portal. As the new Oregon QB turned 23 on Thursday, his girlfriend Zo Caswell celebrated by sharing some of their heartwarming snaps.

Caswell took to Instagram to share a collage of pictures with Gabriel from this year. She also wrote a loving note for the birthday boy.

“Happy Birthday my love,” Caswell wrote on her Instagram story, tagging Dillon Gabriel.

Credit: Zo Caswell IG

The photo is a compilation of snaps that she has shared earlier on social media throughout the year. One of the photos is from the football field, while another is from their vacation together. In another photo, the couple can be seen sharing a moment while standing in front of a Christmas tree.

In another Instagram story, Caswell had a message for her boyfriend.

“Keep being you,” she wrote.

Credit: Zo Caswell IG

Gabriel entered the transfer portal earlier this month and has committed to fill the shoes of this year's Heisman candidate, Bo Nix, with the Oregon Ducks.

How Zo Caswell showed her love for Dillon Gabriel in 2023

Zo Caswell has consistently shared snaps with boyfriend, Dillon Gabriel. She has formed a habit of giving the QB new nicknames with every post. She shared a picture of Gabriel enjoying a Strawberry Açai drink on a plane after committing to Oregon, giving him the title of ‘pink drink king’.

She didn't stop there. In another clip, the QB could be seen feeding fish. That time, he got the title of ‘fish boy’ from his lady love. Gabriel’s girlfriend also called him her ‘beach boy’ while sharing a video of the Oregon QB taking a dive into the ocean. However, the sweetest of all, ‘my love’, was reserved for his birthday.

