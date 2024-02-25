Oregon Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel and his girlfriend Zo Caswell are making the best out of the college football offseason.

Caswell posted a story with Gabriel on Instagram, who was rocking a black t-shirt and cap. Caswell wore a white sweatshirt as she posed for a sunkissed selfie.

"Friday afternoon hike w/ my love," Caswell wrote.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Screenshot via Instagram

The $1.3 million NIL-valued (per On3) Dillon Gabriel is the latest addition to Oregon head coach Dan Lanning's arsenal. The expectations in his first season with the Duck will be high given that he's replacing 2023 Heisman finalist Bo Nix, who declared for the 2024 NFL draft.

Also read: Zo Caswell thanks Oregon QB as couple enjoys romantic date night on Valentine’s Day - “Thank you for dinner my love”

Dillon Gabriel nicknames courtesy Zo Caswell

The Oregon Ducks quarterback garnered attention thanks to his girlfriend, Zo Caswell, who has a penchant for giving him adorable nicknames. Caswell shared a snapshot on Instagram featuring Gabriel enjoying a drink, and she didn't miss the opportunity to resurrect an old nickname for the occasion.

"My Pink drink boy," Caswell wrote.

Screenshot via Instagram

This isn't the first time he's been associated with a nickname related to his beverage preferences. Last year, after transferring to Oregon from Oklahoma, Gabriel earned the title of 'pink drink king' when he was spotted savoring Starbucks' Strawberry Açai.

Gabriel was also playfully nicknamed 'fish boy' during an outing where he made some aquatic friends. Another time, while enjoying a swim in the ocean, he took on the moniker of a 'beach boy.'

Also read: Dillon Gabriel's GF shares her excitement as he joins Oregon and takes over Bo Nix's spot - “Next chapter”

Can Oregon head coach Dan Lanning get the best out of new quarterback Dillon Gabriel in the 2024 college football season? Let us know what you think in the comments below.