Bo Nix Draft Projection: 3 best NFL landing spots for Oregon’s QB 

Bo Nix's career in Oregon is over and now he will be pursuing his NFL dream. He began his college career at Auburn before moving to the Ducks, where he became a legitimate star. In his final year, he threw for 4,508 yards and 45 touchdowns with just three interceptions for a passer rating of 188.3.

He led them to a 12-2 record and also won the Fiesta Bowl against Liberty with a convincing, 45-6 rout. In that game alone, he had 363 yards with five touchdowns and no interceptions.

Bo Nix's draft profile

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Bo Nix's biggest strength is explosive plays. He has a rocket arm and can throw all over the field. He can drive deep balls and can throw to the perimeter well outside the numbers. While he had the habit of making bad decisions at Auburn, he cleaned up his game a lot in Oregon.

Will Patriots draft a QB to kick off Jerod Mayo era? Fire up our NFL Draft Simulator to find out

But he has certain weaknesses that would need to be ironed out as well. His footwork inside the pocket can be better and that contributes to reduced pocket presence. He sometimes had the habit of blowing hot and cold during his time with the Tigers and questions will also be asked if he can iron out those kinks.

There are also doubts about his ability in college can transfer to the NFL. He depended heavily on sideline cues pre-snap and has the habit of over-extending plays when things break down around him. But standing at 6-foot-2 and 213 lbs with a strong arm, he remains an enticing prospect.

Bo Nix's potential landing spots

With that in mind, he is projected by most analysts to go in the middle of the first round or the beginning of the second. Based on that, here's a look at what could be the best landing spots for him:

#1 - Minnesota Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings might franchise tag Kirk Cousins this year, but given his age, they still need a quarterback for the future. By going to the Vikings, Nix would be going to a team that is just one year removed from winning their division.

He would also have the opportunity to sit behind Kirk Cousins and learn from him instead of getting thrown to the wolves straight away as a rookie. That would allow him to iron out some of the perceived weaknesses in his game so that when he succeeds the incumbent, he would be in the best position to succeed.

#2 - New Orleans Saints

The New Orleans Saints struggled last season with Derek Carr and it has not quite worked out the way they would have wanted. At the very least, New Orleans needs to have some genuine competition in that field. By going there, Bo Nix will also get the benefit of being able to learn from a veteran, who had some great years with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Even if he does not get the chance immediately there, he will profit from playing in a team where he has a path to succeed. The pressure will be lower because of the expectations being as low as they are now and if he is asked to come in, he will play against teams in an NFC South that is widely considered one of the weakest.

#3 - Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos have been looking for a quarterback ever since Peyton Manning retired. It is fair to say that Russell Wilson did not work out and Sean Payton will need a new quarterback. Working with a head coach who coached Drew Brees should be an exciting prospect for Bo Nix.

It is also likely that the Broncos might look to draft a quarterback given that they do not have as big a draft haul as some teams. However, given their position towards the middle of the draft, Bo Nix might be the person who is available at the time.