Oregon QB Dillon Gabriel and GF Zo Caswell spend romantic date night enjoying hearty meal - “We love a date night at home”

By Prasen
Modified Feb 03, 2024 22:21 IST
Dillon Gabriel (L) | Zo Caswell (R)

Oregon's latest star quarterback, Dillon Gabriel, is having a good time with his girlfriend, Zo Caswell, as the college football offseason continues.

Caswell took to Instagram to post a story about their date night. She took pictures of the food packages with all types of cuisines, from salads, fried chicken, tofu, sushi, etc. Caswell captioned her story:

"We love a date night at home."
Screenshot via Instagram
Screenshot via Instagram

Gabriel, a household name during his time at Oklahoma, switched to the Oregon Ducks, providing head coach Dan Lanning an attacking option after Ducks' star QB and Heisman finalist Bo Nix declared for the NFL draft.

Gabriel recorded 3,660 yards and 30 touchdowns with six interceptions in the 2023 college football season. He will aim for a stellar year for the Ducks in 2024 and help them qualify for the CFP spot, which they narrowly missed out on this year.

Zo Caswell prepares healthy meal for Dillon Gabriel

Dillon Gabriel recently shared a glimpse of a delicious and nutritious meal on his Instagram story, featuring chicken breasts, ample green vegetables, especially broccoli, and a serving of rice topped with a lemon on the side. Impressed by the culinary skills of his girlfriend, Gabriel captioned the story:

"Zozi made it."
Screenshot via Instagram
Screenshot via Instagram

Gabriel has swiftly acclimated to his new home in Oregon, kicking off spring training under the guidance of coach Dan Lanning. The Ducks, with a 12-2 record last season, are banking on Gabriel to step into a significant role.

