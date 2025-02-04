"He drops so many gems": Colorado's Jordan Seaton raves about Deion Sanders' powerful pep talks

Colorado offensive tackle Jordan Seaton can't get enough of Deion Sanders' powerful pep talks. The nation’s top-ranked offensive line recruit of the 2024 class has repeatedly credited Sanders for his direct, no-nonsense coaching style. That relentless approach has helped Seaton evolve from a prized prospect into a projected starting left tackle, responsible for protecting quarterback Shedeur Sanders.

During an interview on "The Travis Hunter Show," a clip of which surfaced on Instagram on Monday, Seaton expressed how much wisdom Sanders shares.

"He drops so many gems… You can’t remember it all. I might as well start recording that, man," Seaton said.

Sanders’ message isn’t just about football—it’s about mindset.

“Like I see like he does it with you [Travis Hunter] all the time,” he added. “Even though you're the best player and you got all these people just after you and accolades and stuff, like he always push you to be the best.”

Sanders has never shied away from setting the bar high for Seaton. During a 2023 interview, he boldly predicted the young tackle’s NFL future.

“I promise you this kid is going to be a first-rounder, if not a top five pick,” Sanders said [H/t ESPN].

Seaton has embraced the challenge. Last season, he described practices under Sanders as intense, making it clear that the coach expects nothing less than full commitment.

"Coach Prime don’t play… I’ve got to come in and can’t be the 19-year-old that I am."

With Sanders in his corner, Seaton isn't just preparing for college football, he’s laying the foundation for an NFL future.

Jordan Seaton exceeds expectations as Colorado’s star offensive tackle

Colorado Buffaloes offensive tackle Jordan Seaton (Credits: IMAGN)

Jordan Seaton has not only lived up to the hype but has also become a cornerstone of Colorado’s offensive line. The five-star recruit has started all 13 games this season, proving his value from day one.

Seaton credits his rapid development to intense battles in practice against Colorado’s formidable defensive line, which ranks No. 12 in the FBS in sacks. He believes these high-pressure matchups are tougher than game-day competition, sharpening his skills each week.

He did not allow any hurries, pressures, or sacks allowed in 39 pass-blocking snaps. That dominance earned him an elite 87.6 grade from PFF. Despite his success, Seaton remains focused on getting better.

Coach Deion Sanders has nothing but praise for his star lineman.

“Jordan is exactly who we thought he would be, and then some,” Sanders said [H/t Ralphie Report].

Seaton’s ambition doesn’t stop in Boulder. His ultimate goal? To reach the NFL and be the first offensive tackle selected in his draft class. If his trajectory continues, that dream looks well within reach.

