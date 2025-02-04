Jordan Seaton gets real about how he felt being the 1st freshman to start as offensive tackle at Colorado football

Jordan Seaton, a consensus five-star recruit, opened up about the experience of becoming the first true freshman to start at offensive tackle in Colorado football history.

In a video shared on Sunday on 'The Travis Hunter Show' via Instagram, Heisman winner Travis Hunter interviewed Seaton, asking whether he felt pressure stepping into such a historic role.

“Did you feel any pressure about starting, being the first freshman to start at offensive attack in Colorado history?” Hunter asked.

Seaton acknowledged the challenge but credited his teammates for easing the transition.

“Oh, I feel like it was some pressure,” Seaton said. “But it was actually just a good experience. Get to play with you guys. I feel like having y'all achieve the goals that y'all achieve, it was easier for me to do my thing.”

Seaton’s standout freshman season didn’t go unnoticed. Colorado announced that he has been named a Freshman All-American by the Football Writers Association of America. The highly touted lineman started all 13 games at left tackle, making an immediate impact and cementing his place in the Buffaloes' history.

Jordan Seaton: Colorado's rising star on the offensive line

Jordan Seaton, the No. 1 offensive tackle in the 2024 class and the 13th-ranked recruit nationally, chose Colorado over Ohio State, Tennessee, Florida, and Maryland.

Colorado Buffaloes offensive tackle Jordan Seaton (77) - Source: Imagn

Seaton’s impact on Colorado’s offensive line was immediate. After a slow start, where he allowed two sacks and nine pressures in the first two games, he locked in. Over the final seven games, he didn’t allow a single sack. In the last three weeks of the season, he didn’t give up a pressure. His dominance earned him a 77.2 pass-blocking grade from PFF and an Honorable Mention for Offensive Freshman of the Year.

His presence helped transform Colorado’s offensive line. The unit, a liability the previous season, improved from 110th to 77th in pressure rate allowed and boosted its rushing average from 2.31 to 2.71 yards per carry.

Seaton’s blocking gave quarterback Shedeur Sanders the protection he needed and created openings for playmakers like Travis Hunter, including a key block that led to a touchdown.

With Sanders off to the NFL, Colorado’s offense will feature a new quarterback in 2025. The battle between Liberty transfer Kaidon Salter and five-star freshman Julian Lewis will define the offseason, but one thing is certain—Seaton will be anchoring the line. Colorado has added four offensive line transfers and three incoming freshmen, signaling a near-total overhaul.

