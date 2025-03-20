"He drove me crazy": Warren Sapp opens up on tough guys to coach at Colorado

Warren Sapp is entering his second season as a Colorado Buffaloes coach and enjoying his position and responsibilities at Boulder. He got promoted to senior quality control analyst and has been overseeing the practice of defensive players for the spring game.

While speaking to reporters this week, Sapp mentioned the difficulties of coaching and the art of mentoring youngsters to understand the nuances of the game.

The Hall of Famer believes it is never as cakewalk or seamless as it may appear since all athletes are different. Hence, coaches need to adapt and evolve according to the conditions. One of the examples he cited was Tawfiq Thomas, who plays defensive tackle for the program.

“Oh, my God, he drove me crazy. Just lift me up every day, every day, he's doing this, he's doing that, he's doing that,” Sapp said to the reporters.

“That's all right, son, I'm gonna stop trying to teach you what I know, and I'm gonna go with what you know, because that seems to work for you. So if it works for you, but what I need for you is to be disciplined, not offsides, getting off that ball in the backfield, and penetrating. If you can do that, then you can do all that whackey stuff you like. And we took off from that point on, because he was not coming over to my side, so I had to come over to his side.

“Like I said, they're not all the same. He's the one nut I let go crazy. The rest of them will confirm. And then one of them, when they did the move the other day, he says, I'm only allowed to do that move. I say, See, even he knows it. So we just it's a partnership. And I always tell them, It's not a family. Football is not a family, because if a family's walking down the street in the baby's bag, lagging behind, we all gonna make sure that baby's safe, right? That's what a family does.

"A brotherhood of men, you twist and ain't go blowing me. We moving the drill on. You must be held accountable. So it's a brotherhood of men. We're gonna hold you accountable for every snap you play around here, and we're gonna grade we're gonna go accordingly,” he added.

Warren Sapp says he is addicted to coaching

Colorado Buffaloes senior quality control analyst Warren Sapp reacts to a play in a college football game. (Credits: IMAGN)

It's just Warren Sapp's second year in Colorado, and he is already loving it. Ahead of the 2025 college football season, the NFL legend has a lot of responsibilities on his plate since a playoff spot happens to be the next destination for Deion Sanders and the team.

Sapp is enthusiastic about his time at the facility and says he feels different whenever he drives up to it.

“I'm addicted. I never thought I wanted this job. I never thought I wanted to be here at my house. I'm here, but oh my god, I love it,” Sapp said on Tuesday.

“I wake up every morning, drive over the table, Mason, look at that mountain, and I get my motivation, and it's magical to me. Every morning I get to drive over that thing and come in and do what I do. So I'm enjoying it,” he added.

Colorado wrapped up the 2024 season with a 9-4 record and a bowl game. This year, the expectations are sky high and the Buffs are already on the path to put on a show.

