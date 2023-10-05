"He fights like a Tiger each day" - Greg Brooks Jr's family breaks silence on star Safety's recent medical setback, asks fans for constant support

LSU safety player Greg Brooks Jr. is facing an unexpected medical setback once again. Last month, the 22-year-old athlete underwent surgery to remove a brain tumor. The tumor was present between his cerebellum and brain stem. The procedure unearthed a rare form of brain cancer called ‘medulloblastoma’.

In response to this difficult chapter, LSU established The Greg Brooks Victory Fund to support the athlete. The family of Greg Brooks Jr. in a statement, shared,

"Greg has been a daily inspiration to us all. He fights like a Tiger each day and continues to make incremental improvements. Greg has fans around the world and our phones have been ringing off the hook for the last several weeks with words of encouragement and support. Greg is a warrior!”

The family urged fans to keep the courageous No. 3, and the entire family, in their thoughts and prayers. On another note, Dr. Catherine O'Neal from ‘Our Lady of the Lake Health' confirmed that while the surgery successfully eliminated the tumor, Brooks is now grappling with its aftermath. The procedure is apparently impacting his speech and communication skills.

“Although he is responsive and working daily with physical therapy, he will face months of intensive rehabilitation. There is no evidence that the cancer has spread. He has a long journey ahead and will need the full support of our community behind him as he faces this battle.”

The LSU and the wider community rally behind Brooks Jr. A treatment plan that will be crafted in collaboration with specialized brain cancer experts, will guide his journey to recovery.

LSU stands behind Greg Brooks Jr.

Last month, LSU captain Greg Brooks Jr. faced a medical emergency thus prompting his absence from a crucial game against Mississippi State. Coach Brian Kelly later revealed that Brooks had been battling episodes of vertigo. This led the star safety to undergo an MRI which in fact revealed the brain tumor.

Brooks underwent brain surgery on Sept. 15 in order to remove the cancerous tumor. Brooks underwent a biopsy procedure after the surgery to know the exact status of his cancer spreading.

Before the game against Arkansas Razorbacks, LSU Football, in a touching tribute, declared, "This is for 3, LSU and Arkansas will honor Greg Brooks Jr. as he continues his fight." On matchday, both teams were honoring Brooks by wearing the No. 3 on their helmets.

"Our team has dedicated this season to Greg," said Coach Kelly, in an interview with the SEC Network. This highlighted the team's dedication to Greg Brooks Jr. and turned the 2023 season into motivation for the LSU Tigers.