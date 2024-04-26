"He didn't get colored polish": Caleb Williams' mom Dayna Price has candid response to son's nail painting habits since childhood

Former USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams was selected first overall by the Chicago Bears in the 2024 NFL draft. Williams was projected to be the No. 1 pick for well over a year, and that came to fruition on Thursday night.

When Williams went up on stage, he had his fingernails painted, which has been common for the quarterback as he had his nails painted during games at USC.

At the NFL draft, his mom, Dayna Price, spoke about Williams' habit of painting his nails.

"He didn't get color polish, he got clear. I did manicures, I'm a manicurist, I do not do his nails at this point," Williams' mom said.

As William's mom said, Caleb is the one who is painting his nails right now.

Caleb Williams focused on winning Super Bowls in Chicago

Caleb Williams had been the presumed first-overall pick for over a year, so when the Chicago Bears selected him at No. 1, it wasn't a surprise.

After the pick was made, Williams said the focus was on winning Super Bowls and bringing championships back to Chicago.

"To be the greatest or to be able to sit at the table," Williams said, via NFL.com. "You put dreams and goals in front of you that you aren't able to reach within a year or two, and you try to go get 'em. You have to consistently not get tired with consistency. Being able to be the same guy, being able to go in there and lead the guys and hold them accountable, and they hold me accountable to go get it. Having those team goals. The only way you can reach them.

"My last goal is immortality. The only way to reach that is winning championships. That's big for me and something that is the reason I play the game. I'm excited."

Williams will be the Bears' starting quarterback come Week 1, while Chicago also drafted wide receiver Rome Odunze with the ninth overall pick.

Last year at USC, Caleb Williams went 266 for 388 for 3,633 yards, 30 touchdowns and five interceptions.