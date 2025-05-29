“He hates recruiting”: CFB fans react as UNLV HC Dan Mullen’s idea to get rid of spring transfer portal

UNLV coach Dan Mullens has come up with an idea that he thinks will change college football. Get rid of the spring transfer portal. On Wednesday, Mullens said this:
“Get rid of this Spring transfer portal… in January this is your team for one year.”
Here is how fans responded to this idea on social media.
These fans agreeing with the idea, commented:
"of course he's right." Said this fan
"Agree. As soon as things aren't going kid's way, they jump to a "better" situation. When in reality, if they would just buy into a program & develop -- their careers would probably end up better in the long run" said another fan
"That would be a very good first step to fix the transfer portal issues." Said a third fan
These fans disagree and commented these:
"No im not wasting my year and commitment, let me go get paid and get stats" said this fan
"I strongly disagree. How about treating your players right so they will stay." Said another fan
"The guys who enter the spring portal do so because they got beat out in spring ball. It's not ideal for roster depth but most teams aren't losing starters to the portal." Said a third fan
These fans have aimed at Mullens when giving their take.
"I agree but I think he is just saying it cuz he hates recruiting" said this fan
"Guy gets fired for not recruiting. Gets hired and immediately petitions for less recruiting." Said another fan
Finally, these fans gave their solutions to the transfer portal problems:
"I think it should only be the spring portal window and nothing in January.!" Said this fan
"There shouldn't be any free agency at all, no transfers without a dispensation from the NCAA like in the old days, and you should still lose a year of eligibility like then too" said another fan
Will the spring transfer portal go?
There have been numerous coaches who have voiced their disagreement with the timing of the winter transfer portal, citing its impact on the bowl and CFP games played simultaneously.
The spring portal does not get a lot of attention and only ran for two weeks in April. Yet, some want this window removed, like Dan Mullens.
However, this is unlikely. Most players entering the portal during this window have likely lost their roster spot due to spring performances or the arrival of a new recruiting class.
Nico Iamaleava's transfer drama briefly spotlighted this window, but otherwise, the period remains uneventful.
Who's NEXT on the HOT SEAT? Check out the 7 teams that desperately need a coaching change