"He would be interested": NFL insider drops major hint on Jim Harbaugh's potential NFL switch

Michigan Wolverines coach Jim Harbaugh has been rumored to be returning to the NFL.

Harbaugh coached in the NFL from 2011 until 2014 with the San Francisco 49ers. But he returned to his alma mater in 2015 to be the head coach of the Wolverines.

With Michigan set to play the Washington Huskies in the National Championship on Monday, there are rumors that Harbaugh is moving to coach in the NFL.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

NFL insider Adam Schefter talked about Harbaugh's chances of going back to the NFL on The Pat McAfee Show.

"My perspective has always been that Jim wanted to restore greatness to Michigan," Schefter said. "He has done that, he is now one game away from winning a National Title and fulfilling a goal of his and the schools, and everybody involved in the program."

"If and when he were able to do that, or even not do that, I think that would leave him with one goal that he would like to accomplish in his great football career and that would be to win a Super Bowl."

With Schefter thinking Harbaugh wants to win a Super Bowl, the chances of him going to the NFL do increase this year.

However, Schefter believes Harbaugh would only leave Michigan if a suitable NFL team offered him.

“He hasn’t signed an extension with Michigan yet. He has hired an agent, Don Yee, who has deep NFL connections," Schefter added. "He’s got Michigan one game away from a national championship. I believe that the NFL will help dictate or determine whether or not he goes."

"If there’s an NFL team out there that really wants him, that makes a really compelling offer, my sense is that he would be interested, absolutely, in listening and entertaining that offer.”

Schefter added:

“It’s got to be the right opportunity with the right offer. If that comes along, all that falls into place, I think he winds up leaving.”

Jim Harbaugh shuts down NFL rumors

Jim Harbaugh shuts down NFL rumors

Although Jim Harbaugh has been the subject of rumors of him leaving Michigan and going to the NFL, he cleared the air following the Rose Bowl.

After the Wolverines OT win over Alabama to advance to the National Championship, Harbaugh was asked about his future in the NFL, which he shot down.

“My future consists of a happy flight back to Ann Arbor, Michigan,” Harbaugh said. "Can’t wait.”

With Jim Harbaugh not talking about the NFL, the Wolverines coach is focused on the National Championship game against the Washington Huskies on Monday.