"He kept me on my toes": Travis Hunter's first trainer makes massive claim while answering how Heisman winner stands out

Travis Hunter invited his first trainer, Coach Drew, in the latest episode of "The Travis Hunter Show" just days before the 2025 NFL draft. The duo discussed various topics, most notably fitness and work ethic, that will help the reigning Heisman winner to do well when he turns pro.
Hunter was different for Coach Drew than the other athletes he has trained. That's because he plays on both sides of the ball as a wide receiver and a cornerback. The Colorado standout won the 2024 Heisman Trophy after playing nearly 1,400 scrimmage snaps on offense and defense.
Hunter's work ethic helped him to do the unprecedented, and coach Drew provided the testimony while answering what makes the Heisman winner stand out from the rest.
“I trained him to mentally, you know, self-correct. That’s what I want — I want to have him be able to self-correct,” coach Drew said. “So when he’s doing that now, all I’ve got to do is be like, ‘You already know.'
“I’ve given him way more than anybody in my bag, just because he wanted more, he commanded more. He kept me on my toes. You know what I’m saying? He made me a better trainer — real talk," he added.
(from 14:45 mark onwards)
Travis Hunter's NFL destination almost a lock with Browns in final mock draft
In a matter of a few hours, the football world will know where the best player in college football is heading. The NFL draft is being held in Green Bay, Wisconsin, where fans will see Hunter shaking hands with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell after getting drafted.
Hunter is seemingly a lock for getting picked at No. 2 by the Cleveland Browns, according to NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah's final mock draft on Wednesday.
This is on expected lines, given the Tennessee Titans look set to pick Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward with the No. 1 selection.
The Browns already have a quarterback in Deshaun Watson, so picking a quarterback was not in their plans. Jeremiah also shared that Penn State standout Abdul Carter will be drafted by the New York Giants at No. 3.
Hunter's quarterback from Colorado, Shedeur Sanders, gets picked at No. 21 by the Pittsburgh Steelers per Jeremiah's mock draft.
Cleveland Browns Nation! Check out the latest Cleveland Browns Schedule and dive into the Browns Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.