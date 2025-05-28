"He'll be hard to replace": Peyton Manning issues message for "busy" Bill Belichick after confirming absence from ManningCast

Peyton Manning gives an update on Bill Belichick's status for future episodes of the "ManningCast." The series is set to return for the 2025 NFL season after ESPN agreed to a nine-year deal last year with the quarterback's production company, Omaha Productions, through 2034.

Ad

On Wednesday, 97.1 The Fan's Anthony Rothman spoke with Manning at the Workday Golden Bear Pro-Am about what fans could expect. Rothman asked if Belichick, who appeared in past episodes, would be featured. Manning replied that he won't be on the show this year because of the new North Carolina Tar Heels coach's availability.

"Obviously, he seems busy right now coaching college football," Manning said (Timestamp: 1:13). "So, he won't be back this year. So, he'll be hard to replace. Like I thought his insight was great, but we'll try to get back to kind of rotating guests and you know having coaches and players, which I always like their insight."

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ad

Manning also discussed that the "ManningCast" has an interest in having actors and musicians as guests because of their love for football.

"The actors and musicians that, you know, the common criteria to be a guest is that you have to love football, and I love, and Eli and I both love being around people who love football as much as we do, and all different walks of life, right?" Manning said (Timestamp: 1:28).

Ad

He said that he enjoys having different celebrities from different backgrounds come together to watch and discuss football. That said, the UNC coach's absence could be disappointing for "ManningCast" fans, who will miss hearing his insight on NFL games live.

Bill Belichick is putting all of his focus on his first season with the North Carolina Tar Heels

Bill Belichick appears to be focusing solely on the Tar Heels as he prepares for his first year with the team. He was hired on Dec. 11 to replace longtime coach Mack Brown. Belichick's deal is for $10 million annually for five years.

Ad

Last year, UNC finished with a 6-7 record and placed 12th in the Atlantic Coast Conference standings. They wrapped up their season with a 27-14 loss to the UConn Huskies in the Fenway Bowl on Dec. 28.

Belichick aims to help the Tar Heels compete for the top spot in their conference and potentially qualify for a spot in the College Football Playoff. His exclusion from the "ManningCast" could be an encouraging sign for UNC fans that he doesn't want to be distracted from the upcoming season.

He will make his coaching debut for the Tar Heels on Sep. 1 against the TCU Horned Frogs.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Tyriece Simon Tyriece Simon has a bachelors degree in journalism and graduated from York College. His hobbies during his free time includes reading books, watching movies and playing video games. Know More