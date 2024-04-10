Peyton Manning's Omaha Productions secures 9-Year extension agreement with ESPN

Peyton Manning and Eli Manning will remain on broadcasts for a long time. Fans of the Manningcast can celebrate a contract extension signed by Manning's Omaha Productions with ESPN, extending their multiplatform collaboration until 2034.

The Manning brothers, who both won multiple Super Bowls during their NFL careers, launched an alternative broadcast for ESPN's Monday Night Football in 2021. It gave fans an insight into how players think during the game - which was fueled by Peyton's insight, as he's widely considered the most intelligent quarterback of all time.

One important feature of Manningcast's broadcasts is that Peyton Manning and Eli Manning are joined by other celebrities from the NFL world and also from other sports. It's a different way of consuming football but has a lot of value nonetheless.

How can I watch Manningcast?

If you want to pick the brains of Peyton Manning and Eli Manning, former NFL quarterbacks who have both won multiple Super Bowls, then you need to watch Monday Night Football through ESPN2, the secondary channel.

The Manning brothers initially signed a contract with the network in 2021 to broadcast 10 of the 17 Monday Night Football games that year, but the success was huge and instantaneous. They announced a contract extension in 2022, and now a new extension, which will see the deal run for a long time.

Could Peyton Manning ever become an NFL coach?

Even though he's probably one of the brightest minds to ever play in the NFL, he thinks he wouldn't make a great coach, according to an interview given to KOA Radio in Denver in 2021:

“One thing, I guess, that I just don’t think that I’ll probably get into is coaching, if you will, in the NFL,” Manning said. “Or, people say, ‘Why don’t you go back and coach in college’ or whatnot. You know, the truth of it is I’m not sure I would be as good of a coach as people think. Being a coach takes a certain skill and just because you were a successful football player doesn’t mean you’re a good coach. I like teaching. I like teaching football. I like teaching young quarterbacks, answering questions, paying it forward. So maybe eliminate that.”