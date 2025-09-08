"He did not look great": Joel Klatt delivers brutal reality check to James Franklin over "sloppy" Penn State QB Drew Allar

Penn State quarterback Drew Allar led the Nittany Lions to a routine 34-0 win over the FIU Panthers in Week 2 of college football action. The Nittany Lions' quarterback's performance was littered with mistakes, including a missed pass to Nick Singleton in the first half that caused fans in Beaver Stadium to boo their star.

Ad

During Monday's segment of "The Joel Klatt Show," Fox Sports analyst Joel Klatt heaped the blame for coach James Franklin's team's sloppy performance on Allar's leadership despite the quarterback going 19-of-33 for 200 yards, resulting in two touchdowns against the Panthers (42:10).

"Penn State, up ten to nothing at the half against FIU? Here's the problem with that," Klatt said. "You're experienced Penn State, you've got veterans on that team. What I know about playing inferior opponents is that it's a focus issue, it's a concentration issue, it's a detail issue. It's an urgency during the week issue.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"And the urgency of your team cannot come from your head coach. Sometimes it can, when you're Nick Saban or Kirby Smart. Generally speaking, the tone of your leadership is held within your leadership team.

"When you play like that, it tells me that your main leaders were not focused during the week. Drew Allar was sloppy, 19-of-30 for 200 yards. He did not look great."

Ad

Ad

Drew Allar explains sloppy performance

The Penn State Nittany Lions offense went 3-of-12 on third downs against the FIU Panthers on Saturday, including Drew Allar's missed pass to Nick Singleton in the first half. During his postgame news conference, the polarizing quarterback accepted responsibility for the team's sloppy performance in the game against the Panthers.

“I left stuff out on the field that I would love to have back,” Drew Allar said. “That first half, I felt like it was really on me for killing our momentum a couple times. I caught myself just overthinking a couple times and just not just going out there and playing, I was overthinking.

Ad

"We had the bubble to Nick that I just completely missed on third down, just overthinking it. And really, in reality, I made that throw all week in practice. So it's just going out there, kind of just shutting my brain off and going out and playing. So as frustrating as it is, I know it's really easily correctable.”

Last season, Drew Allar was criticized by fans for his performances in the Nittany Lions' near misses during the Big Ten championship game loss to the Oregon Ducks and the Orange Bowl loss to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the pressure has been unrelenting this season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Cabral Opiyo Cabral Opiyo is a journalist who covers college sports at Sportskeeda. With work experience spanning over 10 years, Cabral is an avid follower of college football and basketball and what goes into making the perfect elite prospect. He brings the news as it happens and analyzes football games to a high degree of accuracy.



As a writer, he loves bringing to life historical and iconic moments with his writing, fueled by extensive and verifiable research, creating an image in the reader's eyes.



Cabral has been known to sneak away from a high-profile NBA game to catch an obscure college basketball game and is an avid re-watcher of Tim Duncan and San Antonio Spurs games from the 2000s.



UConn winning its first national title under Dan Hurley remains his best college sports moment. Cabral rates A'ja Wilson and Caitlin Clark as his favorite players due to their productivity and the Alabama Crimson Tide as his favorite college team.



In addition, Cabral follows football and is a huge Italian and Brazilian football fan. He has written about football for a decade and held a byline with Outside of the Boot Football. Know More