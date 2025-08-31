"He looked slow, heavy & rusty": CFB fans troll DJ Lagway despite putting 50 burger in Florida's rout of Long Island

DJ Lagway helped the Florida Gators to a 55-0 victory over the LIU Sharks in their season opener on Saturday. The quarterback completed 15 of the 18 passes he attempted for 120 yards while scoring three passing touchdowns.However, despite putting up a 50 burger in Florida's victory over Long Island, fans on social media expressed doubts on the quarterback's talent and ability with the ball on the field.Mark @metgatorLINK@gatorsszn Looked slow, heavy and rusty..🇨🇦 @senorhi3bsLINK@NFL_DovKleiman When I've never heard of the school, is it really that impressive?SingerIsland2025 @PalmBeach2024LINK@gatorsszn Didn’t look great tbhBrian Wetzel @brianwetzelLINK@gatorsszn Didn’t play as well as the stats indicate.352Trading @352TradingLINK@gatorsszn Was it me or was he limping a lot?GatorDCP @GatorDCPLINK@gatorsszn Long way to go.The Gators took an early lead in the first quarter after Bryce Thornton scored on a 37-yard fumble return. Running back Jadan Baugh then followed up with a four-yard rushing touchdown. In the second quarter, Trey Smack continued the offensive momentum with a 56-yard field goal.DJ Lagway then started creating scoring opportunities. First, he found Eugene Wilson III with a four-yard TD pass to put himself on the scoreboard. The quarterback then found Hayden Hansen with another four-yard TD pass, followed by an eight-yard TD pass to J.Michael Sturdivant.Lagway's contribution helped the Florida Gators secure a 38-0 lead at halftime. He was then replaced by Tramell Jones Jr. in the second half, who completed 12 of the 18 passes he attempted for 131 yards and two TDs passing.DJ Lagway joined the Gators as a part of the class of 2024. During his true freshman campaign, he served as the backup to Graham Mertz. The quarterback played in 12 games and recorded 1,915 yards and 12 TDs passing, while Billy Napier's team finished with an 8-5 record and a Gasparilla Bowl victory over Tulane.DJ Lagway opens up about his performance against LIU in season openerIn a post-game interview, DJ Lagway confessed that he could have put up a better performance.The quarterback also expressed his gratitude for being a part of the Florida Gators team.&quot;I know I need to play better than that and I'm going to play better than that and I'm just thankful you always get another week,&quot; Lagway said as per Naples News. &quot;You get to start over and you get to prepare and that's what I'm excited for.&quot;It's always a blessing to be out there on the field. I'm just thankful, what I've been through this offseason, it was definitely hard. I'm just grateful for a great group of guys around me.&quot;DJ Lagway and the Gators next take on the USF Bulls on Sept. 6 at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. It will be broadcast on the SEC Network at 4:15 pm ET.