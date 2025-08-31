  • home icon
  • College Football
  • "He looked slow, heavy & rusty": CFB fans troll DJ Lagway despite putting 50 burger in Florida's rout of Long Island

"He looked slow, heavy & rusty": CFB fans troll DJ Lagway despite putting 50 burger in Florida's rout of Long Island

By Priyam Hazarika
Published Aug 31, 2025 06:20 GMT
LIU v Florida - Source: Getty
LIU v Florida Gators - Source: Getty

DJ Lagway helped the Florida Gators to a 55-0 victory over the LIU Sharks in their season opener on Saturday. The quarterback completed 15 of the 18 passes he attempted for 120 yards while scoring three passing touchdowns.

Ad
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

However, despite putting up a 50 burger in Florida's victory over Long Island, fans on social media expressed doubts on the quarterback's talent and ability with the ball on the field.

Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad

The Gators took an early lead in the first quarter after Bryce Thornton scored on a 37-yard fumble return. Running back Jadan Baugh then followed up with a four-yard rushing touchdown. In the second quarter, Trey Smack continued the offensive momentum with a 56-yard field goal.

DJ Lagway then started creating scoring opportunities. First, he found Eugene Wilson III with a four-yard TD pass to put himself on the scoreboard. The quarterback then found Hayden Hansen with another four-yard TD pass, followed by an eight-yard TD pass to J.Michael Sturdivant.

Ad

Lagway's contribution helped the Florida Gators secure a 38-0 lead at halftime. He was then replaced by Tramell Jones Jr. in the second half, who completed 12 of the 18 passes he attempted for 131 yards and two TDs passing.

DJ Lagway joined the Gators as a part of the class of 2024. During his true freshman campaign, he served as the backup to Graham Mertz. The quarterback played in 12 games and recorded 1,915 yards and 12 TDs passing, while Billy Napier's team finished with an 8-5 record and a Gasparilla Bowl victory over Tulane.

Ad

DJ Lagway opens up about his performance against LIU in season opener

In a post-game interview, DJ Lagway confessed that he could have put up a better performance.

The quarterback also expressed his gratitude for being a part of the Florida Gators team.

"I know I need to play better than that and I'm going to play better than that and I'm just thankful you always get another week," Lagway said as per Naples News. "You get to start over and you get to prepare and that's what I'm excited for.
Ad
"It's always a blessing to be out there on the field. I'm just thankful, what I've been through this offseason, it was definitely hard. I'm just grateful for a great group of guys around me."

DJ Lagway and the Gators next take on the USF Bulls on Sept. 6 at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. It will be broadcast on the SEC Network at 4:15 pm ET.

About the author
Priyam Hazarika

Priyam Hazarika

Twitter icon

Priyam is a College Sports content executive at Sportskeeda with a master's in Advertising and Marketing Management and over two years of experience as a writer. When it comes to reporting, Priyam believes doing a technical deep dive is one of his biggest strengths and he loves to dissect plays on the field and factor out the strengths/weaknesses of players.

A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Priyam sees Nick Saban as the greatest coach of all time. He is also rooting for Alabama quarterback Jalen Milore after following his progress over the years. The Michigan Wolverines football team is another of his favorite programs and it will be interesting to see how both these teams perform in new coaching eras.

When he’s not reporting, Priyam is usually at the gym or indulging in music. He has been a guitarist and a drummer for the past 17 years and finds his time of peace when playing music.

Know More

Florida Gators Fan? Check out the latest Gators depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Dipayan Moitra
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications