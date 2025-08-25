"Billy Napier doesn’t sound too confident on this injury situation": CFB fans react to Florida HC sharing new update on QB DJ Lagway's injury

Florida Gators head coach Billy Napier provided a significant update on starting quarterback DJ Lagway's availability status on August 25. During a press conference, he confirmed that Lagway is fit and ready to play with the team this year.
He said:
"DJ has been a 100% participant in practice here for several days...I think he gets better everyday. I think he's having a lot of fun playing football and competeing. I think he's smiling a lot more often now, so, I think he truly enjoys practice and preparing."
Despite the positive news, there were many fans on the internet who thought that Billy Napier wasn't confident when he updated Lagway's injury status. They said:
Billy Napier said that Florida will revamp their game plan for QB DJ Lagway
After a season plagued by injury, QB DJ Lagway will gear up to lead the Florida Gators this season. He experienced multiple blows during the offseason, including a shoulder and lower-body injury in the spring and a calf issue in fall camp requiring him to wear a boot. Despite that, Napier confirmed his 100% participation and also revealed that the team had made some changes to their game plan.
This is what Billy Napier said:
“I think I probably wouldn’t say those things publicly, you know. Obviously, you’re thinking the right way. There’s some gamesmanship to that part. But in general, I don’t know we’re going to disclose our game plan, but I do think it is what it is at this point.”
The Gators open the 2025 season against a low-tier LIU, which has a history of limited success, thus providing a gentler introduction to the season for Lagway and the offense.
DJ Lagway became the starter of the Gators as a true freshman in 2024 after former starter Graham Mertz sustained an injury. The QB completed nearly 60% of his passes for 1,915 yards, 12 touchdowns, and 9 interceptions.
