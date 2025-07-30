"This guy can't stay healthy": CFB insider deeply concerned about Florida's aspirations after DJ Lagway's recent medical setback

Billy Napier suffered a massive blow this offseason as Florida's potential starting QB for the 2025 season, DJ Lagway, is out with a calf injury. The news comes just four weeks before kickoff and the Gators being high on hopes with Lagway at center. Lagway has reportedly suffered a calf strain and has been ruled out with little hope to start.

Earlier this offseason, the sophomore QB struggled with a shoulder injury after a hernia surgery. He missed significant time during spring practice. Reacting to the reports, SEC podcast host Mike Bratton said that Lagway has been unreliable since the 2024 season wrapped up.

Even though he remains a highly touted prospect who recorded six wins in seven starts last year, Lagway's tryst with injuries could hamper his career progression.

“I'm not hitting the panic button, but I got my hand hovering over it, if that makes sense, because this guy can't stay healthy,” Bratton said on his podcast on Tuesday. [Timestamp - 5:10]

“DJ Lagway is the one that unlocks massive potential for Florida without him. I mean, you tell me. I think they're good enough to beat South Florida without them. Mississippi State, that's a home game, so I'll give them it.

"And maybe heck I'm not even locking down Kentucky even though stoops will probably be fired by then. Without him we're sitting here talking about four and eight with them, eight and four, maybe even better. So this is massive."

Billy Napier addressed DJ Lagway's injury to the media

DJ Lagway was walking with his boots on during the Florida practice, raising eyebrows about his potential physical condition. Billy Napier, who spoke to reporters on Tuesday, didn't spill beans on how severe the setback was but mentioned that instances like these are bound to happen.

In the case of Lagway, it has been quite distressing, as he was preparing to start in year 2 as a potential Heisman contender. Napier added that his QB is hungry to return to the field and was in good momentum until the injury struck.

Nevertheless, Lagway appeared to be walking the walls without any external help. A brief recovery period could help him get back on his feet for the opening game. If he cannot, expect nothing more than a six-win season for Napier and Co. in 2025.

