"He looks like Patrick Mahomes at times": CFB insider makes eye-catching comparison for Dante Moore ahead of Oregon vs Rutgers

Oregon lost its first game of the season in Week 6 when they played Indiana at home. Despite the loss, QB Dante Moore has been receiving praise from the college football community. Throughout the season he has been phenomenal in terms of passing the ball, making accurate throws and dominating the opponent’s defense inside their own.

He even managed to showcase his rushing skills and rattle the opposition in clutch moments. What's crucial is his ability to remain calm and make accurate throws.

According to college football insider and Aaron Rodgers’ brother Jordan, Moore is a complete quarterback. He has been a dark horse ever since the start of the season and now he is slowly building his draft stock.

Rodgers compared Moore's strengths to that of Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes. He claimed that Moore's ability to think in crucial moments will prove vital when he turns pro.

“A guy that can change arm angles and make every single throw — if you want to flip on tape and see someone who kind of looks like Patrick Mahomes at times, it’s Dante Moore,” Rodgers said on Wednesday’s episode of Get Up.

“Why? Because when things are chaotic around him, he is calm. It looks like things slow down for him. His progression reads, his decisions — he’s always in rhythm, and his ball placement is excellent. I love Dante Moore,” he added.

Dante Moore and Dan Lanning vow to get back on track in Week 8

The Oregon Ducks are coming off a bye week and will look to reinstate their winning streak. This week they will play Rutgers and entering the game Lanning and Co. are the clear favorites.

While speaking to the reporters earlier this week, Coach Lanning mentioned that his team was not at all happy about their overall performance against Indiana.

There were a lot of lapses and most importantly, they fumbled buy time in the second half of the game. This weekend, Lanning revealed that his men will be going into complete aggressive mode.

Looking at the current pace of how things are progressing, Oregon will be one of the first teams making playoffs from the Big Ten in 2025.

