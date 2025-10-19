"He makes Shedeur Sanders look like #1 overall pick": CFB fans flame Arch Manning over badly struggling in first half of Texas-Kentucky clash

Fans are unhappy with the way Arch Manning performed during the first half of Texas' showdown against the Kentucky Wildcats on Saturday. Steve Sarkisian's team had an uneventful first quarter as the quarterback struggled to make effective offensive plays on the field.
The Texas Longhorns managed to take the lead in the second quarter after Quintrevion Wisner fumbled the ball, but DJ Campbell made the recovery for the team and scored the touchdown. However, fans took to social media to flame Arch Manning for his poor output in the first half of the game.
At half-time, Manning had just completed seven of the ten passes he attempted on the field for 70 yards and no touchdowns. He took over as the starting quarterback of the Longhorns this year after spending the past two seasons as the backup on the depth chart.
Despite the hype surrounding his collegiate career, Arch started the season with a 14-7 loss against the Ohio State Buckeyes. Before their Saturday game against the Kentucky Wildcats, he helped the team to a 4-2 record.
In six games, he has recorded 1,317 yards and 12 TDs passing while rushing for 194 yards and five touchdowns. Last week, Arch Manning helped the Longhorns to a 23-6 victory over the Oklahoma Sooners in the Red River rivalry game.
Kirk Herbstreit gets real on Arch Manning amid growing criticism
Last year, Arch showed glimpses of brilliance on the field for the Longhorns. This created a lot of hype surrounding his status as the team's QB1 this season. He was viewed as a frontrunner for the Heisman.
However, with each passing game, the quarterback has faced criticism and backlash for his lackluster performance. However, college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit believes that the quarterback could use this as fuel to motivate himself to get better.
"Arch Manning, the best thing that's going to happen to him, long term, is people going from, 'He's the Heisman. He's better than Peyton or Eli,' to 'This dude sucks. This guy's trash,'" Herbstreit said on Tuesday on 'The Dan Patrick Show.'
"To go through that and to not point fingers and just endure that, man, is that going to help him. It sucks to go through it, but man, is it going to help him long term."
The Texas Longhorns have five more games to establish themselves as a competitor for the SEC championship and a spot in the playoffs. Can Arch Manning help his team to a national championship this season?
