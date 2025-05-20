"He might [pull an Eli Manning]" - NFL insider claims Arch Manning could follow his uncle's blueprint with uncertain Texas future in 2026

Arch Manning is yet to play his first season as the starting quarterback for Texas. However, there's been a lot of talk about his draft potential across the football world. Many analysts have offered their opinions on how long he will stay in college and his potential landing spot.

Insider Albert Breer appeared on a recent installment of the “Dan Patrick Show” to discuss a host of issues in the NFL and college football. While discussing the draft and the Shedeur Sanders debacle, Patrick asked Breer why no one else has been able to pull the Eli Manning stunt.

“It's surprising, but how many guys really have the leverage to do it?” Breer said. “You know what I mean? Like how many guys are that level? Caleb [Williams] was seen as on the level of Trevor Lawrence and Andrew Luck, and that's probably it, you know, over the last 20 years. So there aren't a ton of guys who have the leverage to pull it off."

Dan Patrick interrupted Albert Breer to ask him if Arch Manning is capable of being the next to pull that in the NFL. His uncle is a famous example of a player who successfully controlled his draft fate.

“He might,” Breer said. “We'll see. I don't know if Arch is going to come out after next year. I think you'd agree with me on this. Based on the family history, I think he's probably gonna spend at least two more years in Texas. Would be my guess. But yeah, he certainly could do that.”

Albert Breer discusses the potential of Arch Manning entering the 2026 NFL draft

Arch Manning did not get the opportunity to start in his first two seasons at Texas. This means he will be eligible for the NFL draft after one year as a starter. Albert Breer discussed with Dan Patrick whether entering the 2026 NFL draft will be a good decision for the quarterback.

“The history of quarterbacks that only start one year is not very good – one year as collegians,” Breer said. “Some teams look at it as the threshold that you have to get past is 25 starts. You want to have 25 starts in college, and the history of guys who have more than 25 starts is much better than guys who don't. Arch isn't going to be there at the end of this year.”

Going by the history of the Manning family in the last generation, the plan could be to gain enough experience in college football before transitioning to the professional stage. However, there are rumors that Arch Manning could declare for the draft if his hometown team, the New Orleans Saints, holds the No. 1 pick in the draft.

