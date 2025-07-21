  • home icon
  • College Football
  "He is a movie star waiting to happen" - CFB fans go wild as Shilo Sanders mimics Coach Prime while taking up new job in off-season 

By Maliha
Published Jul 21, 2025 05:45 GMT
NCAA Football: Big 12 Media Days - Source: Imagn
Coach Prime gave his three sons- Deion Jr., Shilo and Shedeur- a challenge: distribute 250 free KFC Fill Ups in their cities as fast as possible. Shilo took on the task in the Tampa area and documented the adventure in a YouTube video.

While handing out the fried chicken and taking drive-thru orders, Shilo kept the mood light by cracking jokes and impersonating his father, successfully tricking a customer into thinking he was Deion Sanders. He poked fun at Shedeur’s dramatic drop in the 2025 NFL draft and even jokingly referred to Deion's hair transplant.

also-read-trending Trending

Shilo’s playful energy made the video a hit, and fans couldn’t get enough of his humor:

"Whenever movie ends, he is a movie star waiting to happen," a fan wrote.
CFB fans react as Shilo Sanders mimics Coach Prime.
"We must protect this man," a person wrote.
"When football is over he can go into comedy. Dude is hilarious," one added.
CFB fans react as Shilo Sanders mimics Coach Prime.
Shedeur Sanders joined the Cleveland Browns after slipping to the fifth round (144th pick), and Shilo made the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ training camp roster after going undrafted, signing a three-year, $2.96 million contract.

The draft journey was challenging for Deion's sons, but Shilo's ability to turn those experiences into a comedy was laudable.

"Shilo is going to be okay in life. I just know it," a netizen wrote.
"He plays too much," a fan said.
"Love their personalities and will rock with this family regardless!! Always been stand up individuals and very polite to my boys!" one exclaimed.
CFB fans react as Shilo Sanders mimics Coach Prime
Shilo wrapped up his college football career with 184 tackles, seven interceptions, six forced fumbles, one sack and nine passes defended.

At Colorado alone, Shilo posted 137 tackles, five forced fumbles, five passes defended, three tackles for loss and an interception returned for a touchdown. As training camp begins, he enters as a fourth-string safety on the Buccaneers' depth chart.

Coach Prime expects to visit Shilo Sanders in Tampa

After spending four seasons under the guidance of Deion Sanders at Jackson State and Colorado, Shilo Sanders is now set to begin a new chapter in the NFL without his father beside him. Despite dealing with a noticeable weight loss and an undisclosed health issue this summer, Deion remains committed to supporting his son from afar.

During a phone call with Shilo on Saturday, Coach Prime expressed his desire to travel to Tampa to watch him practice.

"I’m going to try my best to run a plane and come down and see you, then go see Shedeur, then go to work,” Deion said (via SI). “Send me a schedule of the time of practice.”

Deion also plans to visit Cleveland to check in on Shedeur Sanders, who will be competing with three other quarterbacks for the Browns' starting position.

