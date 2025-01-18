"He is perfect in that spot": Rich Eisen makes eye-catching remarks about Deion Sanders amid Cowboys rumors

Rich Eisen has shared his thoughts on the ongoing rumors that Deion Sanders could become the Dallas Cowboys' new head coach. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is looking for a new coach after Mike McCarthy was let go. Fans and NFL experts believe Jones may try to hire "Coach Prime" to turn the team around.

On the Thursday episode of "The Rich Eisen Show," the sports broadcaster said that "Coach Prime" should do whatever is best for him. Eisen also believes that the NFL legend should demand that Jones give him what he wants because of how he's been treated coaching the No. 23 Colorado Buffaloes.

"If I'm Deion, and again, I have not spoken to him. If I'm him and I want it, I would say the following to Jerry Jones. Here's my number, and Jerry, I know you're, you know, you don't normally pay a coach this, but that's what I cost because not only would I be leaving a terrific situation here in Colorado where he has set up shop, and they are thrilled that he has set up shop," Eisen said (3:34 onwards).

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Eisen noted how Colorado welcomed "Coach Prime" into the program by giving him control of the team and how Sanders values people who support him. He also believes the former Super Bowl champion is in a perfect situation with the Buffaloes, including the ability to manage the team's roster.

"The ability of getting these five-star recruits that he's bringing in and keeping this building going of a program and a national championship program can be built there, and he is perfect for these times of the NIL and the portal. He is perfect for talking to young men ages 16, 17, 18, through 22. He is perfect for the moment, and he is perfect in that spot," Eisen said (5:20 onwards).

Ian Rapoport gives an update on Deion Sanders' coaching rumors with Dallas Cowboys

NFL insider Ian Rapoport appeared on Saturday's "NFL GameDay" episode to discuss potential candidates to coach the Cowboys next season. He said Dallas is interviewing former New York Jets coach Robert Saleh on Saturday.

In addition, they also want to speak with Seattle Seahawks assistant head coach Leslie Frazier and Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore.

Meanwhile, Rapoport said that Sanders hasn't scheduled an interview with Dallas.

"Deion has had some conversations with Jerry Jones. My understanding is there is at least some sort of mutual interest here, but here is where it stands: Understanding that it's Jerry Jones and literally anything crazy can happen. There has been no interview with Deion Sanders and the Cowboys yet. From what I'm told, there is none scheduled. I would be surprised if an interview ever happened," Rapoport said (0:44 onwards).

Expand Tweet

Rapoport added that "Coach Prime" is negotiating a new deal with Colorado for a lucrative extension.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dallas Cowboys Fans! Check out the latest Cowboys Schedule and dive into the Dallas Cowboys Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.