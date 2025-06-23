"He is out of pocket" - CFB fans react to Shilo Sanders taking jab at Shedeur Sanders for speeding violation

College football fans think Shilo Sanders is out of pocket for taking a jab at his brother, Shedeur Sanders.

Ad

Shedeur was recently caught speeding, going 101 miles per hour in a 60 MPH zone. After he was caught speeding, Shilo took a little jab at his brother during his YouTube video.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I know we out here in Tampa we got to be careful crossing the street. Especially if Shedeur is out here," Shilo Sanders said.

After Shilo's post, college football fans had mixed reactions to it.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Respect the clean shot at his bro," a fan wrote.

"Lmfaoooo he is out of pocket," a fan added.

College football fans had a good laugh as they thought Shilo made a good joke at his brother.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"He’s always been funny," a fan wrote.

"He so like us bruh," another fan added.

However, some college football fans think Shedeur's speeding shouldn't be a joke, as he could have seriously hurt someone.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Ruggs thinks this hilarious. Oh wait. He killed people," a fan wrote.

"All fun and games until one of them is involved in a fatal wreck but yea let’s joke about going 101 in a 60," a fan added.

Luckily, no one got injured, and Shedeur Sanders won't face much legal trouble, outside of a fine.

With no one getting hurt, Shilo took it as a chance to make a joke at his brother's expense.

Ad

Former Browns coach downplays Shedeur Sanders' speeding

Shedeur Sanders fell to the fifth round in the 2025 NFL Draft to the Cleveland Browns, but has played well in training camp.

However, he was fined for speeding, but former Browns' coach Eric Mangini doesn't think it is that big of a deal, although some teams may not like it from a fifth-round pick.

"This is, in fairness to Shedeur, the first time he's been outside his dad's overview, his dad's house," Mangini told Colin Cowherd, via CBS Sports. "I think he was his high school, then his college coach ... This is like any kid who's away from home for the first time. There's gonna be a couple hiccups here and there...

Ad

Mangini added:

"I don't love it from a fifth-round draft pick. I don't love that it's happened multiple times. I do think this is the first time he's away from his dad and there's going to be some growing pains," Mangini added. "Would I sell my stock on it like you are? No, because of a couple speeding tickets, especially in the light of the problems the Browns quarterback room had had to deal with legally in the last few years. This is nothing."

Sanders will continue to try to earn a roster spot and potentially the starting job in training camp.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Cole Shelton Cole is an NHL, NFL and College Sports reporter at Sportskeeda with over 7 years of experience writing for publications like CBC, USA Today, SMG, BJPENN, Sherdog and SB Nation.



An NHL fan his whole life, Cole played rep hockey in Canada from age 5 until 17 and grew up rooting for Martin St. Louis and the Tampa Bay Lightning. His all-time favorite players are Vincent Lecavalier and Steven Stamkos, while Jon Cooper is his favorite coach of all time.



Cole attended Sheridan College and received his journalism degree in 2019. After decades of watching and reporting, he considers his knowledge of sports as his primary strength. He ensures that the same story has been reported by at least two reputed reporters before creating it.



Cole enjoys playing golf and spending time with friends and family when not reporting breaking stories. His favorite sports moment is from the 2010 Olympics, when Sidney Crosby scored the golden goal in overtime to beat Team USA for the gold medal. Know More

Cleveland Browns Nation! Check out the latest Cleveland Browns Schedule and dive into the Browns Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.