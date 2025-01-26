"He does some really cool stuff": Tennessee Titans HC Brian Callahan impressed with Cam Ward's talent ahead of the draft

Cam Ward is projected to be one of the top picks in the 2025 NFL Draft. There's currently a strong chance he will be the first-overall pick in the upcoming draft as he is reported to be one of the options being considered by the Tennessee Titans, which hold the first pick.

Titans coach Brian Callahan offered his review of Cam Ward while attending the Shrine Bowl in Frisco, Texas. Speaking with reporter Jim Wyatt, Callahan had high praise for the talent of the former Miami Hurricanes standout signal-caller.

"He does some really cool stuff," Callahan said. "He has a really loose throwing motion, and I mean that in the best way. He can spin the ball well. He has all the different arm angles. He has the ability to move and create. He's put some really impressive throws on tape.

"Without knowing the person at all. Just from what I've seen in a limited viewing, he's incredibly talented. I think you see him do some things that are very unique with his ability to throw the ball."

Ward, who was a 2024 Heisman Trophy finalist, capped off the 2024 college football season with 4,313 passing yards and 39 touchdowns. He is leaving the landscape with the Division I career passing touchdowns record with 158, surpassing Case Keenum.

Draft expert warns the Tennessee Titans about drafting Cam Ward

While Tennessee Titans head coach Brian Callahan gave a positive review of Cam Ward at the Shrine Bowl, a draft expert is warning them against drafting him. Former ESPN draft analyst Todd McShay believes the Titans already have a similar quarterback on their roster.

“You’ve got Cam [Ward], who I don’t want to say doesn’t process as quickly, but he’s been in these systems where he hasn’t had to go through all the reads,” McShay said.

“And I don’t think he can get himself out of trouble as a rookie in terms of understanding where to go with the ball. He’s not as consistent with his accuracy. He makes poor decisions. He’ll make a play or two a game where you’re like, ‘Oh no, Will Levis-type s***.'”

With Tennessee seemingly moving on from Levis as its starting quarterback, the franchise appears poised to go for Cam Ward with the No. 1 pick. The quarterback has emerged as the overwhelming betting favorite to be selected by the Titans in the last couple of weeks.

