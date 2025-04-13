  • home icon
  • "He really helps your QB": Insider drops unique projection for Ashton Jeanty in 2025 NFL draft

By Deepesh Nair
Modified Apr 13, 2025 12:40 GMT
2025 NFL Scouting Combine - Source: Getty
Ashton Jeanty at 2025 NFL Scouting Combine (Source: Getty)

Ashton Jeanty is one of the biggest underdogs heading into the 2025 NFL draft. His stock has been very volatile, with few experts predicting him to go in the top 5, while others project him to be a late first-round selection.

According to NFL analyst Rhett Lewis, who dropped his first mock draft for 2025, the Browns could bet on the Boise State RB. However, it won't be a No. 2 selection but a No. 6 pick. He thinks Kevin Stefanski could trade their first-round pick with the Las Vegas Raiders, as Pete Carroll could be targeting Travis Hunter.

According to Lewis, Ashton Jeanty would be a great addition to bolster any offensive scheme in the country. He's versatile and dynamic and possesses great physical strength. Given that the Browns have signed Joe Flacco and have Kenny Pickett in the locker room, Jeanty’s presence could prove vital.

“I think we look back at the last couple of playoff appearances here for the Cleveland Browns. They were a much better running football team than they have been recently. I think they're bottom third in the league in terms of rushing yards per game, last year, and you're getting a player in Ashton Jeanty,” Lewis said to Tom Pelissero on Friday's episode of The Insiders. [Timestamp - 16:21]
NCAA Football: Fiesta Bowl-Penn State at Boise State - Source: Imagn
“If you're watching the path to the draft today, we talked about a Ladanian Tomlinson type comp at the very top if he maxes out his potential. And, sign me up for that in Cleveland. I think what he does is if you get Kirk Cousins via trade at some point or if you roll with Kenny Pickett, he really helps your quarterback this year.
"And then if you go get a younger player, let's say, you know, second, third, fourth round this year or you just wait until next year to get a QB as a rookie, he's gonna ease that transition by having that big time run game,” he added.

Ashton Jeanty could also be a likely target for Dallas Cowboys

The Boise State RB has been vocal about his inclination towards Dallas even before the NFL combine and his pro day workouts.

Being a native and close to home is an advantage. Jerry Jones and the team hold the No. 12 pick in the first round of the 2025 NFL draft. It's highly unlikely that Ashton Jeanty gets picked outside the top 10, though.

However, if there's a real interest in him, the Cowboys could contemplate trading their picks with higher-ranked teams. The 21-year-old was a star athlete at Boise State and broke several records, including the FBS and Mountain West single-season rushing record of 2601.

Edited by Nadim El Kak
