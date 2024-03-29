"He reminded me a lot yesterday about C.J. Stroud": NFL analyst has bold take on Jayden Daniels' NFL draft stock listing him above Caleb Williams

Jayden Daniels, the former LSU Tigers' quarterback, has been widely predicted to be either the second or third pick in the upcoming NFL draft.

On today's edition of "Get Up", NFL analyst Louis Riddick compared Daniels to a current NFL quarterback who had a strong rookie season last year. He said:

" Now, as far as his movement, the way he threw it short, intermediate, deep ... he is as fluid as any quarterback you’ve seen come out. He reminded me a lot yesterday of C.J. Stroud when I went to his pro day. The ball absolutely explodes out of his hand, tight spiral. He can change speeds, change arm angles. He can put the ball right where it needs to be put both horizontally and vertically."

Yesterday was LSU's pro day, where Daniels, who chose not to throw at the NFL Combine, showed off his talents to a gathering of NFL scouts and analysts like Riddick.

The general takeaway from Daniels' performance at pro day was that he performed well and was able to live up to the expectations of his supporters, as well as turn the heads of those who may have doubted his abilities.

Additionally, Jayden Daniels has been compared by Riddick to C.J. Stroud, the current quarterback for the Houston Texans, who had a strong rookie season. Stroud was able to turn the Texans around and lead them to the NFL playoffs after being one of the worst teams the season before.

Jayden Daniels and C.J. Stroud both have a similar style of play, and Daniels has the ability to do for his new team, be it the Washington Commanders (who have the second pick) or the New England Patriots (who have the third pick), what C.J. Stroud did for the Houston Texans.

Daniels' arrival could start a new era of dominance for his new potential team. But, is there a possibility that Daniels could be the number-one pick of the draft?

Could Jayden Daniels become the number-one pick?

Former USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams has been widely assumed to be the number-one pick of the NFL draft. But Jayden Daniels' performance at his pro day may put Williams' status in doubt.

Performing at a pro day was something that Caleb Williams did not do. Williams did not throw at USC's pro day a couple of weeks ago. This, paired with Jayden Daniels' performance during LSU's pro day, has led analysts like Louis Riddick to believe that Daniels should be the number-one pick.

This is a guy who is locked in. For me, I said, a couple weeks ago, I thought this guy should be QB No. 1, but I just wanted to see him in person. After looking at him in person, there’s no doubt in my mind.”

Both Jayden Daniels and Williams have many strengths and are both good quarterbacks.

While Daniels may be seen by some to be the best quarterback available, the Chicago Bears are in possession of the number-one pick. The Bears will decide which player is better, and it seems likely that Caleb Williams, who is a better fit for the Bears offense, will be the number-one pick.

