"He could run around": Arch Manning reveals which great QB in his family he's most like and it's not Peyton Manning

Due to his last name, Arch Manning receives a lot of attention and expectations in college football. The quarterback comes from a family with a great football legacy. As the first from the new generation, he is expected to live up to the lofty expectations.

In a recent interview with ESPN's Marty Smith, Arch was asked who among the great quarterbacks from his family his game is modeled on the most. Many would have expected this to be six-time NFL MVP Peyton Manning. However, he named someone else.

“I think probably my grandfather,” Manning said (Timestamp: 5:10). “He could run around a little bit, make plays, use a little more of his athleticism – but I like to take bits and pieces of everyone's.”

Arch was named after his grandfather, Archie Manning, the family patriarch. Archie played college football at Ole Miss from 1968 to 1970 before transitioning to the NFL in 1971. He played professionally for the New Orleans Saints, Houston Oilers, and Minnesota Vikings.

Arch Manning believes the attention he gets is undeserved

Having a last name like his comes with much attention. However, Arch Manning believes all the noise around him is undeserved. While he told ESPN's Marty Smith that he looks to live up to the hype very soon, the quarterback contends he is not there yet.

“I think a lot of undeserved attention, but hopefully it gets more deserving in the next few months," Manning said (Timestamp 4:38). "I don't think I've done enough to be taking a lot of pictures at restaurants and signing autographs, but maybe that will come eventually."

Manning is set to become Texas’ starting quarterback in the upcoming 2025 college football season. He's played as a backup to Quinn Ewers, who’s now heading to the NFL, over the last two seasons. There's much anticipation across the landscape on what he has to offer.

Arch Manning already showed a glimpse of what he is capable of last season. He started two games in Ewers' absence and had significant game time from the bench, throwing for 939 yards and nine touchdowns. He also showed prowess on the ground, rushing for 108 yards and four touchdowns.

