"He's acting same age as Jordon Hudson": Bill Belichick flamed by fans for eye-opening reason on banning Patriots scouts in UNC Tar Heels facility

Bill Belichick revealed the reason why he has banned scouts from the New England Patriots from Chapel Hill. While speaking with the press on Saturday, the North Carolina Tar Heels coach gave a blunt answer, highlighting a strained relationship with the NFL franchise he won six Super Bowls with.&quot;It's clear that I'm not welcome there at their facility. So they're not welcome to ours. Pretty simple,&quot; Belichick saidFans shared their thoughts on Bill Belichick's reasoning for banning Patriots scouts from the UNC football facility.Dane B. @Dane_BHamLINKHe’s acting the same age as his girlfriendRob(Bee) @RSkarsethLINKBilly B doesn’t understand that the context makes him a HUGE distraction?! What a cry baby. Lost a little respect for him right here.Lloyd Cole @LloydColezoneLINKSooooo you won’t allow your players to be scouted by the Patriots?! You sound like an immature 24-year-old.Barning Knight @BarningKnightsLINK@barstoolsports It’s about your players not you, ass hole.GregCity @S_Bets_W_GregLINK@barstoolsports It’s sad the Pats and Bills are doing this.Ben Peck 🤠🍊 @TheBenPeckLINK@barstoolsports So unbelievably petty and unfair to those playersBelichick served as the New England Patriots coach from 2000 to 2023. During this stint, he established the franchise as a dynasty with Tom Brady as his starting quarterback. In January 2024, they mutually agreed to part ways before he signed with UNC in December 2024.The six-time Super Bowl champion kicked off his collegiate debut with a 48-14 loss at the hands of the TCU Horned Frogs. On Saturday, he secured his first win with the team after defeating the Charlotte 49ers at Jerry Richardson Stadium. They secured a 20-3 victory while quarterback Gio Lopez completed 17 of the 25 passes he attempted for 155 yards and one passing touchdown.Bill Belichick shares his thoughts about his first win with UNC against the Charlotte 49ersIn the post-game press conference, the UNC coach heaped praise on his players for their performance on Saturday.Bill Belichick stated that while the loss to the TCU Horned Frogs was disappointing, it was great to make a quick comeback.&quot;It's great,&quot; Belichick said as per ESPN. &quot;But it's really about the team. It was disappointing Monday night against TCU, but these guys bounced back- players, coaches, staff, support people- and just got back to work. They were deteremined to have a better outcome. I'm really proud of what they did. They deserve the credit for tonight.&quot;Last season, the Tar Heel secured a 6-7 campaign and a Fenway Bowl loss to UConn under former head coach Mack Brown. With Bill Belichick at the helm, fans expect the program to become a contender for the 12-team playoffs this year. They face the Richmond Spiders at home on Sept. 13. The game will be broadcast on ACCN at 3:30 pm ET.