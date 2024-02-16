Nahmier Robinson, the son of former NBA star and three-time dunk champion Nate Robinson, announced that he will play football for Deion Sanders starting in June.

Former Pelicans legend Nate previously played football for the Washington Huskies. Nate revealed that he chose to wear jersey number 2 because of Coach Prime.

“He's learning a lot, he's becoming a student of the game,” Nate told Fox News Digital, about his son's affiliation with Sanders' program. “Which I wanted for him – to learn from the best and be coached by the best, and my favorite player ever to ever put on some cleats. He's my all-time favorite. I wore No. 2 because of him.”

"Prime was the guy, bro,” He added. “He was the guy I wanted to be like when I was playing football. That's who I imagined I was playing like."

Cornerback Nahmier, entering his red-shirt freshman season, started his high school journey at dad's alma mater, Rainier Beach, capping off with a stellar senior year in two sports at Skyline.

Nahmier Robinson snagged 36 tackles and 5 interceptions, leading the Spartans to the Class 4A state quarterfinals.

Nahmier Robinson is determined to play football

Nahmier acknowledges the influence of his family's athletic background. While he had opportunities to play at various schools, including his father's alma mater, Washington, Nahmier ultimately chose to join the CU Buffaloes under the guidance of head coach Deion Sanders.

Nahmier admires Coach Prime and considers him the greatest of all time (GOAT).

“I just love the environment I’m in right now,” he said. “I’m just surrounded by the best. … I want to play for the best because Coach Prime is the GOAT, so I just want to play for somebody as special as him.”

Reportedly, Nahmier had walk-on offers from UW, Portland State, and Colorado State.

Nahmier's family has a strong background in college football too. His father, Nate, started as a freshman cornerback, while his grandfather, Jacque, was an MVP running back in both the Rose Bowl and Orange Bowl for the Huskies.

