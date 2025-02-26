“He’s very alpha”: Mario Cristobal warns NFL teams of Cam Ward’s leadership style ahead of the 2025 Draft

Ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft, Miami Hurricanes coach Mario Cristobal offered a strong vision - and a warning - about quarterback Cam Ward. Speaking on ESPN’s SportsCenter with Christine Williamson, Cristobal emphasized Ward’s intense leadership style, saying he is not a traditional quarterback, but rather an “alpha”.

“He's phenomenal,” Cristobal said. “He's he's one of a kind. I mean, you would think he doesn't lead like a quarterback. He leads more like an offensive lineman, a linebacker. He's really enthusiastic, tons of energy. He's very alpha now.”

Cristobal also cautioned NFL teams about Ward’s fiery demeanor, he added:

"If you can't deal with an alpha, it might not be your thing". Cristobal relayed Ward's confidence, stating, "If you don't draft me, that's your fault"

In Ward’s lone season at Miami, he led the ACC with 39 touchdowns, finished fourth in Heisman voting, and earned All-American honors. Before joining the Hurricanes, he spent two seasons at Washington State, where he first established himself as an elite passer.

The Titans are officially on the clock with Cam Ward a potential top pick

Cam Ward (1) throws the football - Source: Imagn

After finishing the 2024 season with a league-worst 3-14 record, Tennessee secured the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, giving new general manager Mike Borgonzi a crucial opportunity to reshape the franchise.

Unlike previous years, there’s no clear-cut choice at the top of the draft. One of the biggest questions facing the Titans is whether they will select a quarterback to replace Will Levis, who struggled in his first full season as a starter.

Two signal-callers stand out as potential top picks:

Cam Ward (Miami): The Hurricanes star threw for 4,313 yards, 39 touchdowns, and just seven interceptions in 2024. His blend of arm talent, mobility, and leadership has solidified him as a top QB prospect.

Shedeur Sanders (Colorado): Sanders, son of Hall of Famer Deion Sanders, has impressed with his poise, accuracy, and ability to extend plays under pressure.

Cam Ward appears to be emerging as the consensus No. 1 quarterback, but Tennessee’s draft strategy could hinge on NFL Free Agency, which takes place roughly six weeks before the draft. If the Titans address their QB concerns through the open market, they may pivot toward a different position at No. 1 overall.

With several franchise-altering decisions ahead, all eyes are on Borgonzi and the Titans as they prepare for April’s draft festivities.

