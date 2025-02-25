"He's got a chip on his shoulder": Insider shares latest update on Cam Ward's status for 2025 NFL combine

It remains to be seen if Cam Ward will throw at the 2025 NFL scouting combine this weekend. Ward is one of the top-ranked quarterbacks of the 2025 NFL draft class.

Alongside Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders, Ward is expected to be one of the first signal-callers taken off the board and, perhaps, one of the first players overall to be drafted on the night. According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero on Tuesday, Ward's quarterback coach, Darrell Colbert, admitted that Ward is undecided on whether he'll throw at the combine.

Although he remains undecided on his decision, the Miami Hurricanes quarterback appears to be preparing as if he will be throwing at the combine.

"I spoke yesterday with his quarterback coach, Darrell Colbert, who he has worked with for a number of years. He told me Cam Ward is undecided at this point about whether or not he's going to throw here at Indianapolis or wait until the Pro Day. Colbert said, they actually did combine prep yesterday in their throwing sessions. So Cam Ward, at least, is preparing as if he's going to come here and show what he can do on Saturday."

"Colbert said he's a very, very competitive guy. He's got a chip on his shoulder so you would think, maybe this is an alluring opportunity. Especially with Shedeur Sanders, whose close with Cam Ward, choosing not to throw here. Maybe Cam Ward can separate himself by coming out and throwing."

Cam Ward hoping to be first quarterback taken off the board in 2025 NFL draft

Leading the nation in touchdown passes, Ward is hoping to do enough throughout the NFL scouting combine and his pro day with Miami to boost his draft stock enough to ensure he's the first quarterback taken off the board in April. Ward rivals Shedeur Sanders as the top signal-caller in the class. The pair share the same quarterback coach in Colbert and have even trained together recently.

NCAA Football: Pop Tarts Bowl-Iowa State at Miami - Source: Imagn

Sanders himself was able to put up tremendous numbers in college, and being coached by his Pro Football Hall of Fame father, Deion Sanders, doesn't hurt his draft stock either. With plenty of quarterback-needy teams in the first few picks, there are several teams to which Ward and Sanders could end up.

The Tennessee Titans, Cleveland Browns, New York Giants, Las Vegas Raiders and more are all in the market for a signal caller. Regardless of where Ward ends up, that franchise will likely be looking to make him their quarterback for the next several years.

