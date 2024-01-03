"He's become one of my favorite players" - $5,100,000 worth Tim Tebow adds Sugar Bowl quarterback to his "favorites" list

Former Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Tim Tebow has nothing but praise for Washington Huskies star signal-caller Michael Penix Jr.

Penix has had a very up-and-down college career with injuries and transfers. The now 23-year-old began his college career in 2018 at Indiana and spent four years with the Hoosiers, but suffered multiple injuries.

In 2018, he tore his ACL as a freshman and then had a severe shoulder injury in 2019. A year later, Penix went through another ACL tear. Then, in 2021, he was sidelined again with a dislocated shoulder joint.

After four years of injuries at Indiana, Michael Penix transferred to Washington for the 2022 season. The team's faith in the Tampa, Florida native bore fruit in 2023, as he was a Heisman finalist and led the No. 2 Huskies to the national championship game against No. 1 Michigan.

Washington beat Texas in the Sugar Bowl on Monday, and in that game, Penix impressed former Florida Gators quarterback Tim Tebow, who has an estimated net worth of $5.1 million.

"Sugar Bowl, come on, two amazing semifinals," Tebow said. "Michael Penix Jr. is ridiculous, his resilience, he has become one of my favorite players because to overcome that many injuries, to bounce back, to keep fighting, to lead (Washington) to now the champion, I love it. He's become one of my favorite players."

In the 37-31 Sugar Bowl victory over the No. 3 Longhorns, Penix went 29 for 38 for 430 yards for two touchdowns and zero interceptions.

Michael Penix Jr. is 'the best player in college football'

With Michael Penix having an incredible Sugar Bowl game to help the Huskies reach the national championship, coach Kalen DeBoer believes that cemented his quarterback as the best player in the country

"[He made the] throws that we know he's capable of," DeBoer said. "And with a good defense like we were facing in Texas today, he kind of resorted to all the tools that he has and the skill sets that make him special and make him, in my mind, the best player in college football."

This season, Penix went 336 for 504 yards for 4,648 yards, 35 touchdowns and nine interceptions. He was the runner-up to LSU's Jayden Daniels for the 2023 Heisman Trophy, but Huskies receiver Rome Odunze believes the award should have always gone to Penix.

"I don't know if you can transfer the Heisman Trophy or how that works, but man, he's the best to do it in the nation, and I've known that for a long time," Odunze said. "Unfortunately, I feel like the media and everybody on the outside hasn't paid close enough attention. He's special and he's fought through adversity, and here he is shining on the biggest stage."

Penix and Washington will now face the Michigan Wolverines in the national championship on Monday, Jan. 8.