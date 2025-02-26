“He’s the best competitor”: Miami HC Mario Cristobal highlights why Cam Ward should be the No. 1 overall pick

Miami coach Mario Cristobal believes Cam Ward is the best player in the country and should be the No. 1 pick in the upcoming draft. In a video shared by NMD Grant on X, featuring an ESPN interview with Christine Williamson, Cristobal endorsed the quarterback’s game-changing ability.

“I think he should be drafted first overall,” Cristobal said Tuesday. “Because he's the best competitor and the best overall player in the country. And his competitiveness, his way of being, the way he affects the people around him, he's second to none.”

Cristobal shared how Ward transformed his university's football program, elevating both the team and the culture around him. He compared Ward’s leadership style to that of an offensive lineman or linebacker, bringing relentless energy and enthusiasm.

“He's very alpha now,” Cristobal said. “I mean, if you can't deal with an alpha, it might not be your thing, but he's the right kind of alpha.

“He'll light a place up, but he'll also galvanize everybody around him. He is he's as special as I've ever been around.”

Cristobal capped off his argument with a bold statement from Ward himself:

“What did he say? If you don't draft me, that's your fault.”

Why Cam Ward and top QB prospects should throw at the NFL combine

Emory Williams (17) shakes hands with quarterback Cam Ward (1) - Source: Imagn

Over the years, many top quarterback prospects have opted out of throwing at the NFL scouting combine, instead choosing to showcase their skills at pro days. However, Cam Ward appears to be considering a different approach.

According to reports, Ward has been specifically practicing combine throws, suggesting he might take the field on Saturday (1 p.m. ET, NFL Network) for the quarterback, running back and wide receiver drills.

For Ward, this is a golden opportunity to showcase his accuracy, arm strength and competitive edge in front of NFL scouts and decision-makers. Many analysts already view him as the best quarterback in this draft class, and a strong showing in Indianapolis could solidify his status as the No. 1 overall pick.

A Yahoo Sports report noted that Ward was projected as the first overall pick in the latest mock draft from Charles McDonald and Nate Tice. With the draft approaching, throwing at the combine could be the move that separates Ward from the pack and cements his place at the top.

