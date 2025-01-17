"He's the biggest sports coach in the world": Former Heisman Winner Cam Newton lauds Deion Sanders amid Dallas Cowboys rumors

Former quarterback Cam Newton on Thursday praised Deion Sanders amid rumors he may coach for the Dallas Cowboys. Dallas and coach Mike McCarthy parted ways on Monday after they couldn't agree on a new contract. His departure has led to speculation that owner Jerry Jones could hire Sanders to lead the team next season.

On Thursday's episode of "4th & 1 with Cam Newton," the former NFL superstar shared his thoughts on Coach Prime joining the Cowboys.

"I don't know how many flowers I can throw at Coach Prime, but he's the biggest sports coach in the world. Today, who is a bigger coach than Deion Sanders?" Newton said (Timestamp: 48:18).

Newton noted coaches like Bill Belichick and Steve Kerr, whom he was unsure were more popular than Sanders.

"Prime is a sports gem, and that's why I can really see it, because ... Jerry Jones knew the importance of certain things in business," Newton said (Timestamp: 49:33). "Is it good for business? How does this affect business? Bringing Deion Sanders to Dallas makes business sense."

"How long does Jerry Jones give Deion Sanders," Cam Newton shares his concerns with "Coach Prime joining the Dallas Cowboys

Cam Newton speculated the different decisions the Dallas Cowboys might make if Coach Prime, who orchestrated a turnaround in two seasons at Colorado, joined them. He suggested the team could trade quarterback Dak Prescott for Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders, who is expected to be an early pick in April's NFL draft.

"Let's just say they draft Shedeur Sanders or find a way to get Shedeur Sanders as a rookie, and let's just say they go to the Super Bowl," Sanders said (Timestamp: 50:32). "I do not think the world is f***ing ready for that monstrosity of a current that will hit.

"My major concern is this ... if it does happen, how long does Jerry Jones give Deion Sanders?"

Newton's co-host, Omari Collins, said Deion Sanders would need at least three years to turn the team around. However, the former NFL superstar noted that former New England Patriots coach Jerod Mayo was fired after one season earlier this month.

"Coaches ain't getting that turnaround, Prime," Newton said (Timestamp: 51:23). "We just talked about it last week. You seen what they did to Jerod Mayo. Don't get Mayo'd, Prime."

Despite his concerns, Newton thinks Jones would still consider signing Coach Prime because it would be a good business decision.

